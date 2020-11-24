Why does Taylor Swift respect Justin Vernon so much?

Taylor Swift has worked with many notable artists in the past, but what did Justin Vernon do to earn the singer’s respect?

Taylor Swift released ‘Folklore’ in July 2020. “In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I have told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder and fantasy they deserve. ”He wrote on Twitter, announcing the surprise drop.

Not only did Swift write all the songs on the album, she worked with very few people on it. In fact, like their previous album, Lover, there is only one collaboration. Swift wrote and performed “Exile” with musician Justin Vernon, frontman of the indie rock band Bon Iver.

‘Exile’ was released as a single

Among the many tracks on ‘Folklore’, “Exile” has been one of the most successful. Taylor Swift is known for her country origins and her transition to pop, but the album had a more folk / indie sound, with few songs exemplifying this better than “Exile.”

The haunting tune shows Swift and Vernon as former lovers, saying goodbye to their tortured romance. As with other albums that debuted during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Swift has not maintained a normal release cycle.

“Exile” was sent to alternative radio stations as a single, although it does not have a music video. In terms of chart performance, “Exile” peaked at # 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Swift praised Justin Vernon for her new song

As we’ve mentioned in other Truth News stories, Vernon joined “Exile” through Aaron Dessner (from The National), who worked with Swift on many ‘Folklore’ tracks. Both artists write and perform together as Big Red Machine.

Together with Anaïs Mitchell, they teamed up for a new song, “Latterdays”, which was performed by Vernon. The song was released through Eaux Claires, a Wisconsin music festival that currently focuses on encouraging residents of the transitional state to vote early.

Stunning and important. So much love and respect for @boniver https://t.co/rmz8gx90KI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 19, 2020



