Why does Mia Khalifa use OnlyFans for non-XXX content?

Everything seems to indicate that Mia Khalifa has been renamed in the networks with a cleaner content and without being XXX, even in OnlyFans.

Avoiding racy or porn content, Mia Khalifa has rebranded herself on social media and presented herself with a cleaner image. But many people still continue to ask where the dirty content is, as they wish to continue collecting pornographic images of the former actress.

And is that in the middle of 2020 some people still think that women cannot take control of their careers, yes, even if they used to work for the sex industry!

Now that Mia Khalifa has her own OnlyFans account, many are wondering why she doesn’t post adult content as the platform is primarily used for risque content, and Mia’s followers might have been under the impression that they would find sexually explicit material.

Why is there no XXX material of Mia Khalifa?

Mia Khalifa is more famous for her work in the adult industry than for her recent achievements, this despite the fact that she only worked as a porn actress for three months, in which she has revealed that the pay was really little.

Although Mia Khalifa decided to stop making adult content, fans and studios will not let her past go by. Consequently, she claimed that she experienced difficulties finding work, making it difficult for her to turn the page completely.

She has also received criticism for playing a character wearing a hijab in an adult film. Coming from a conservative family, the news was not well received by her parents, who publicly repudiated her.

After so many bad experiences, including workplace abuse, it’s no wonder Mia Khalifa decided to leave the porn industry. Unfortunately, it seems like it will be a while before the former porn actress is primarily known for her activism on social media rather than her BangBros days.

Mia’s SFW OnlyFans

Mia Khalifa has struggled to take charge of her own public image, but that doesn’t mean she’s giving up. Through your social media platforms, you can tell your own story and raise money for good causes like the Beirut explosions.

Even though Mia Khalifa has an OnlyFans account that she controls, it’s not what most would expect. Typically, people sell access to their OnlyFans account where others can pay to view explicit photographs of the user, which is not how Khalifa uses the platform.

And it is not mandatory to publish pornographic images on OnlyFans, although the platform is mainly used for that. As a result, many thought Mia Khalifa’s OnlyFans would be her self-managed porn account now that she doesn’t work for the adult industry.

But it turns out that Mia Khalifa likes to share sexy photos of herself, but they are still more on SFW’s side. It might not be a good idea to open the photos in the office, but in reality there is no explicit content.



