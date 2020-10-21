Why does it bother me, if it’s not a horror game?

Disturbing titles that take elements of terror, without being cataloged within the genre. It was a dark and stormy night, as so many horror stories begin.

Student Kaitlin Greenbriar was returning home after spending a year abroad. But her home was not the classic modern flat that we have shared with our parents; it was an old mansion, inherited from a relative who died two years ago. To top it off, neither the girl’s parents nor the girl’s sister are there to greet her, as might be expected. As players, we are left to explore such a gloomy place in even less inviting circumstances. This was the premise of Gone Home, a title that in 2013 drove the rise of the walking simulator. However, shortly after starting the game we realized that it was not a horror game, although it contained a lot of the genre’s topics. The halo of suspense that we live in our exploration keeps us in suspense, but we are sure that we will not suffer a heart attack. With a very emotional story, told through the intimate objects of characters that are not there, Gone Home is a good option for those who want their own Halloween adventure, but do not like traditional horror.

Gone Home and the dark mansion

While fear is a very personal feeling, there are a number of conventions within the genre. The darkness can be terrifying to one player, but may find it comforting to another. And yet, we can’t compare the night phases of Skyrim with the dark dimension of Silent Hill. Gamasutra lists the elements that a horror game must contain: fear of the unknown, sudden scares, anticipation and confusion. On this basis we can add cultural elements that we have learned as typical of a horror work: enchanted castles, sinister forests, ghosts … Taking some of these ingredients, it is possible to create a work that, without being commercialized as terror, can be disturbing .

Hellblade and psychological terror

Hellblade is a title that, although it is classified as psychological terror, has raised the popular debate on whether or not it deserves to enter that category. The Ninja Theory adventure is totally devoid of sudden scares. However, the hyper-realistic portrait of psychosis and how that vulnerability and confusion is transmitted to the player take him to the limit that separates the thriller from the classic horror. Wired’s analysis describes it this way: “Hellblade’s very simple story, part revenge narrative and part Orpheus myth, is rooted in psychological complexity. Voices attack you almost from the beginning of the game, binaural audio puts them around you. Whispers of despair, anger, fear, even deception. These are the voices inside Senua’s head. An on-screen warning describes them as psychosis, but whatever the cause, the invasive auditory hallucinations reproduce an unstable environment, constantly shifting like memories of trauma erupting around Senua. It is not clear if it is a magical test designed by cruel gods, or if it is only the mind of the young woman.

Oxenfree and the teen horror

Within the horror genre, we find the category of teen horror, which translates to adolescent terror. Popularized through cinema, its protagonists and target audience are teenagers. The plot is about a group of young men facing a serial killer or a higher threat. Likewise, the subplot explores issues that concern these ages: first love, sex, social acceptance or the search for one’s own identity.

Although the slasher narrative — a psychopath chases a group of minors outside of the absence of their parents — is the most common, there are many stories that can be created from teen horror. An example of this is Oxenfree (Night School Studio): Alex and his friends meet on an island for a fun weekend, when they run into a paranormal mystery because of tuning in to a radio frequency. In a 2D5 adventure, we don’t have audiovisual showmanship and not even sudden scares or creepy creatures. On the other hand, and parallel to the main thread of suspense, we witness the problems of Alex and her gang. Past trauma, sexual tensions and animosities influenced by our decisions. Sequences of customs such as the game of “truth or slap” put us in the shoes of these young people with whom we can feel identified if we have lived that stage of our life, or if we are still in it.

Kotaku describes how Oxenfree, within the framework of teen horror and suspense, does not end up being a horror title, but it does leave a restless residue on the player: “Oxenfree will not make you scream. It is not a horror game of those, and it is not even a horror title. It’s not the kind of game streamers are going to squeeze in for their funny sudden scares. However, Oxenfree is seen to get into your head and will stir you up when you try to go to bed. It will make you worry about his characters and that they come out safe and sound ”.



