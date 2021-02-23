Why does Google Chrome use so much memory?

A fact that has already become proverbial among Google Chrome users is the voracious way that this browser devours RAM memory on any type of platform, from desktops to Chromebooks. If you are one of those users who are in the habit of checking out the task manager, you will be scared by the amount of Chrome icons in the memory queue.

The most curious thing is to know that the Google browser works the same way, and the reason is the way used by Chrome to protect the processes of the browser. So, if you open the search box on the empty tab, you already have two Chrome processes running, each using its own memory.

If we open another tab, there will be three. And if we open dozens more tabs (and who doesn’t?), There will already be dozens more of processes, each working in a semi-independent way and consuming a little bit of RAM for you, not to mention what is consumed to maintain the application. working.

But it doesn’t stop there, as each extension opens a new process. Chrome makes a violent preload of web pages so that your browsing is quick and pleasant. When these pages are open, more memory usually “leaks”, which means that you will be consuming more RAM until you close them.

Some good news about Chrome

Chrome was one of the first browsers to run each tab open independently, which, by the way, cannot communicate with another tab without it going through you. Although they all use a shared set of resources, for address bar or favorites for example, the individual content of the tab is placed in a safe and neutral sandbox that acts as a standalone version of Chrome.

However, this commemoration of memory has its good part. A malicious website cannot see what is happening in another tab, such as your bank or your email. What you type on one site will not be shared equally on another tab. And an important detail for those who work online: if a site crashes, it usually doesn’t take down other guides with it.

When you open a more specific tab, such as YouTube, video rendering uses its specific processing unit for graphic activities, that is, it all consumes CPU time, disk read and write and network resources whenever you change guides or refreshes a page.

Is Chrome changing?

Finally, there is hope: in the last Chrome update, the number 87, last November, the browser teams started to mention the issue of speed and memory consumption, bringing the suspension of tabs in the background and a cache more intelligent.

The new version of Chrome starts up to 25% faster, loads pages at 7% faster speed and prioritizing tabs promises a reduction of up to 5 times in CPU usage, in addition to extending battery usage by 1.25 hours. It can be a good start!