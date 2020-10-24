Why does CD Projekt Red oppose DRM?

CD Projekt Red has already completed the development of Cyberpunk 2077, and the game is less than 1 month away. The company stated in a statement that there will be no DRM in Cyberpunk 2077. So what is this DRM?

DRM solutions will not be used in Cyberpunk 2077

DRM (Digital Rights Management) Digital Rights Management is a protection method created to protect any digital material with license rights. Game, software and music companies use DRM frequently. Thus, it aims to make the fight against piracy easier after the sale of the material.

However, the method used started to cause reactions for various reasons. One of these reasons is that the person who purchases the material can only use the material for the specified platform or device. It is annoying not to be able to transfer a purchased material to a device that belongs to him. Moreover, materials presented with DRM cannot prevent piracy. The software used to prevent piracy annoys the users, the most famous of these software is Denuvo. Denuvo is a DRM solution for game developers. And it caused too much performance losses in the games used. This is why many players are hesitant when buying games with Denuvo.

So why is CD Projekt Red against DRM?

First of all, one of the company’s thoughts is that they don’t need this. Because; They rely on Cyberpunk 2077. They find it absurd to try to protect a quality game that they believe will sell with DRM solutions. Second, DRM solutions cause performance loss and often require an internet connection. As such, players cannot access a purchased material in places and situations where there is no internet connection. That’s why CD Projekt Red wants to offer freedom to the players and against DRM.



