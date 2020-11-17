Black Friday is well known, a period in which many tempting promotions appear to interfere with consumers’ desire to buy, but very few are those who take advantage of the offers of that date to think about what it might mean. After all, why does Black Friday have that name and what does it mean?

Of American origin, the event traditionally takes place the day after Thanksgiving Day, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. Also known by the English name Thanksgiving Day, this holiday aims to thank all the good that happened during the year, in addition to enjoying good times with the family.

For the day following these celebrations to become the Black Friday that we know there was a big process. In fact, little is known about the real origin of the event, as there are countless stories and many of them are quite confusing.

Where did the term come from?

The term Black Friday, which literally means Black Friday, did not always have the commercial connotation we know today. In reality, the expression was associated with bad events, such as financial crises, catastrophes, wars and many other events that stand out because of their negativity.

In the United States, for example, it is assumed that the term Black Friday was first used in 1869, when Jay Gould and James Fisk, two malicious speculators, tried to take control of the country’s gold market through illicit maneuvers. and ended up generating a small financial crisis that hurt the entire market.

Black Friday taking shape

It was only in the middle of the 19th century that Black Friday began to lose its negative connotation, but it happened little by little. In 1863, Abraham Lincoln, then President of the United States, declared that Thanksgiving Day would be an annual event and celebrated on the last Thursday of November. The holiday had been celebrated since the 17th century, but it had no specific date.

In addition to a period of thanks, Thanksgiving Day is the last holiday before Christmas, which is why many people take advantage of the date to shop. In a ploy to favor trade, President Franklin Roosevelt, in 1939, determined that Thanksgiving Day would no longer happen on the last Thursday of the month, but on the fourth Thursday of November. This would give traders an extra week of shopping before Christmas.

The natural consequence of this decision was a significant increase in the movement of commerce, which was added to the people returning home after the holiday. Thus, the days after Thanksgiving Day, especially the next day, a Friday, started to be considered chaotic or very troubled.



