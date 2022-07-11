Why “Doctor Strange 2” Didn’t Include Magneto’s MCU Debut

Although Patrick Stewart’s Professor X is back in the film, producer Nate Moore reports that Magneto was briefly considered for the role of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness, but explains why he was not included. Stewart returned to the Marvel Cinematic universe sequel as a version of the X-Men leader from Earth-838, another incarnation of what was in the Fox X-Men franchise, which apparently draws inspiration from a version of the character from an animated TV show. Xavier was the leader of the Illuminati along with Captain Carter Hayley Atwell, Captain Marvel Lashana Lynch, Anson Mount’s Black Thunder, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Carl Mordo, and John Krasinski’s Reed Richards.

Created by Sam Raimi based on the script of the creator of “Loki” Michael Waldron, “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” received mixed and positive reviews from critics, with praise for Raimi’s leadership and the performance of his cast, namely Elizabeth Olsen, although criticism was directed at its hasty plot and pace. Theories about the Illuminati’s debut in the MCU in the film were swirling a few months before its release, as well as about who would be in the cult Marvel superhero team. While many of Doctor Strange’s fan theories in the multiverse of madness came true, there was a less popular idea that didn’t come to life for a very specific reason.

Appearing on the Empire podcast, Nate Moore interrupted the development of Doctor Strange’s Illuminati in the multiverse of madness. When asked about the possibility of including Magneto’s MCU debut in the film, the Marvel producer confirmed that the idea was briefly discussed, but explained why they decided not to promote it. See what Moore said below:

“I don’t know if it’s ever been seriously discussed, again, that [Michael] Waldron’s head is full of crazy ideas, so I’m not going to say these things never came up in conversation, but I think one day you start delving into Magneto and explaining mutants, you know, I think the appearances of the Illuminati in this movie are pretty obvious. I think you understand them, and you know… I think it’s all right for you. to continue with this and try to explain this material may have distracted from the experience.However, who said that in this universe it is a different Wanda than our Wanda with a different background, there is Professor Xavier, there are Mutants, there are inhumans. So you have to believe that she definitely has her own version of this story.”

Moore’s explanation of why Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness did not include Magneto’s MCU debut as a member of the Illuminati is understandable, given that most of the team members had a previous history in the franchise. Captain Carter, played by Hayley Atwell, was memorably introduced in the first episode of the Marvel series “What If…?” while Maria Rambo, played by Lashana Lynch, appeared in the original Captain Marvel movie, and Anson Mount’s Black Thunder was introduced in the poorly received TV series Inhumans. Although Mr. Fantastic Krasinski and Xavier Stewart had no precedent of the MCU’s past, it was confirmed that the former appeared due to Marvel’s desire to benefit from fan casting, while the latter was reportedly supposed to help introduce the X-Men concept to the MCU. for a mutant-themed franchise film in development.

While Magneto may not have made his MCU debut in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness, it most likely turned out to be for the best for the character. In the sequel, it is notorious that almost the entire list of Illuminati died: Mr. Fantastic was brutally torn apart like spaghetti, while Black Thunder blew up his own brain, Xavier’s neck was broken, Captain Marvel was crushed by a statue, and Captain Carter was cut. halved by her vibranium shield, and Magneto’s absence subsequently caused him to survive for potential future appearances. While viewers are waiting for Magneto’s MCU debut in the future, they can revisit the Illuminati reveal with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” airing on Disney+ right now.