Why do you get a shopping cart icon on WhatsApp

In general, the more you facilitate the purchase process for a user, the more they will tend to decide to buy something. For example, if you have a business or company and show your products through WhatsApp, the application now gives you the option of being able to do business without the user having to leave their WhatsApp profile or open links to other apps or webs.

The shopping cart icon on WhatsApp

Increasingly, business owners use WhatsApp to offer products, discuss them, and coordinate sales. Thanks to the catalogs, you can see the available options without leaving the app, while companies have the opportunity to organize their chats around specific articles.

And precisely due to the growing popularity of the use of chats to make purchases, WhatsApp wants users to have an easier buying and selling process. Therefore, “we are pleased to announce that, starting today, you will be able to use shopping carts on WhatsApp”, for example to communicate with companies that tend to sell several items at the same time, such as local restaurants or clothing stores.

Enlarge

Users will be able to use them to browse a catalog, select multiple products and send the order to the company in a single message. This makes it easier for companies to keep track of order inquiries, manage customer requests and make sales.

The carts, which are now available all over the world, just in time for the Christmas holidays, are easy to use: just search for the items you want and select “Add to cart.” When you have completed the order, send it as a message to the company.

How to order using the cart

Add products to cart

Open WhatsApp.

Go to the chat or the profile of the company you want to see their products

Press the icon of the purchase button that appears next to their name to access their catalog.

Once the catalog opens, browse the products you want to order.

Click on the product you want.

Touch ADD TO CART on the product if you want to place an order.

You can also click on MESSAGE BUSINESS if you want to ask a specific question about the product.

Edit your cart

Click VIEW CART to see all the products added to your cart.

Touch ADD MORE if you want to go back to the catalog to continue adding more products.

You can also edit the quantity of each product added to your cart.

Make an order

Once you have successfully updated your cart, you can send it to the seller as a WhatsApp message.

Once sent, you will be able to see the details of your order by pressing the VIEW CART button in your chat window with the seller.

You can also edit the message before sending your cart to the seller.



