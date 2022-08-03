Why do Welcome To Plathville Fans Think Moriah Is As Manipulative As Kim

Moriah Plath from “Welcome to Plattville” gets a bad reputation as a manipulator after a recent episode of the TLC show. Many viewers have already felt that Kim Plath is in control, and now some think that her daughter is too. After a tough year, Moriah seems to be getting louder, but maybe that’s not for the best.

Moriah and Olivia Plath have always been hip-linked thanks to their shared passion for travel. Throughout the seasons of “Welcome to Plattville,” Olivia took Ethan Platt’s younger sister under her wing, encouraging the singer to expand and try new experiences. After Moriah left the Plath family home, Olivia helped her adapt to the modern world and was by her side no matter what. However, it doesn’t seem like Moriah needs Olivia’s help anymore. In fact, she began to treat her daughter-in-law badly.

After a recent episode, Moria received a strong reaction from viewers who felt that she had turned into an exact copy of her mother. Fans on the Reddit thread created by MODern Woman shared their disdain for Moria’s behavior, as they believed she was behaving like a narcissistic manipulator while talking to Olivia. Reddit users had memories of Kim and Olivia’s interaction. Despite the fact that some viewers felt that Olivia expected the Plath family to do everything to please her, one of the participants in the thread noted that Moriah was “manipulative, like her mother.”

In the eyes of the fans, it was clear that Moriah was exhausted because she always had to handle Olivia in kid gloves, but the fans still felt that she looked “a little”. Moriah’s inability to apologize was also noted during the program, and fans thought she learned how to behave from her mother. Moria’s decision made sense as she told the cameras that they shouldn’t tiptoe around Olivia’s tender feelings. They should be able to have a relationship with their mother if they want to. Unfortunately, Moriah didn’t know how to present the argument so that it didn’t look manipulative.

Olivia is clearly going through problems that are still connected with her broken relationship with Kim. However, the viewers of “Welcome to Platteville” believe that she had four years to really understand the situation and resolve it, and she decided not to do it. Now the photographer has staged too many tantrums, which is why Moria is completely angry with her. Hopefully, Moriah will see the error of her ways and change her attitude before she starts being friends with Kim.