Why do Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian hate each other?

One of the most violent fights Taylor Swift has had is undoubtedly with Kim Kardashian, but how did this conflict start?

During her 14 year career, the American singer Taylor Swift has had intense disputes with great figures of the show. For example, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and the comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, with whom he got angry after a joke at the Golden Globes.

However, the most violent brawl Swift has ever had is, without a doubt, the war she has had with Kanye West for the past 11 years. A battle that her wife Kim Kardashian joined in 2016 and that in March of this year has generated new headlines.

Taylor Siwft’s fight with Kanye West

The genesis of the Swift / West conflict took place on September 13, 2009. Where? In New York, during the annual MTV Video Music Awards, when Taylor was awarded the award for Best Female Video, thanks to You Belong With Me.

Then, Taylor Swift was just beginning to make her way into music and received the award with great enthusiasm and shyness. Still, Kanye West didn’t mind breaking his dreams, and as Taylor gave his speech, he opted to get on stage and take the mic away from her.

After performing this act Kanye said: “I’m really happy for you and I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé made one of the best videos of all time. One of the best of all time!” Swift didn’t know how to react and in post-incident interviews she was dumbfounded.

He said that he did not know West personally and did not know what to think of a person he used to admire. Which caused even the president of the United States at that time, Barack Obama, to come out in defense of the singer and call Kanye an “idiot”.

Despite this, Stronger’s interpreter did not apologize to Taylor until September 4, 2010, when he wrote “I’m sorry” on Twitter. However, three years later in an interview with The New York Times, he said he had “not a single regret” about what happened.

Kim Kardashian enters the ring

In August 2015 it looked like the fight was behind us. In fact, Taylor presented an award to West at the VMAS that year, and the truce continued until February 2016. What happened? Kanye released a ‘single’ (followed by a controversial video) called Famous.

In this song clip, Kenye can be heard saying, “I feel like me and Taylor should have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous.” Of course, the critics did not wait. However, the rapper assured that the artist was aware of that line and that she even “found it funny.”

Swift’s team denied this statement and limited themselves to saying that Kanye had called Taylor to ask him to post the song on his Twitter. But the singer refused. That’s when Kim Kardashian made her entrance into the ring, specifically in an interview with ‘GQ’, in June 2016.

In the program the ‘influencer’ affirmed that Taylor had approved the song and that that call had even been recorded. A record that he finally shared a month later (on National Snake Day). In the video, it looked like Taylor was giving West the green light to release ‘Famous’.

But the “Cardigan” singer insisted that Kanye never informed her of the use of the word “bitch.” However, it was too late. The Wests had already convinced public opinion and Swift was called a “liar.” What did she do then? Disappear … although only to recharge batteries.

Revenge of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift came back recharged in August 2017, when she used the snake concept and her bad reputation to release a new album. This is Reputation, whose first single (full of resentment) Look What You Made Me Do managed to capture the attention of the press.,

In this way, the singer was also able to vent in numerous media. For example, in ‘Elle’, where he classified Kim and her husband as “thugs”. But her revenge didn’t come until this March 22, when the entire infamous conversation (recorded) between West and Swift was leaked.

In the video, which you can find in La Verdad Noticias, it is seen that Kanye talks about the song to Taylor and comments on the mention of sex. However, try not to enunciate the exact phrases that this one says. What’s more, the word “bitch” never appears.

Following this, two days later, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to say that instead of responding to how she feels about that “edited and manipulated video”, she prefers to focus on important things, such as donating to WHO.

Hours later, Kim delivered an answer through her networks. “Taylor decided to reactivate an old conflict, I have no choice but to respond because she is lying.” But the Kardashian found very little support from her fans. Not so, the singer, who today relives fame in all its splendor.



