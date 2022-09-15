Why do some Halo Infinite fans no longer consider 343 the best choice for a License

After the recent cancellation of the Halo Infinite co-op mode on the couch, fans are starting to wonder if 343 Industries has been allocated to run the franchise. This doubt is not new, as 343 Industries seems to be struggling to find a direction for Microsoft’s flagship FPS franchise ever since it was handed the reins. After three Halo games that have not reached the heights of the original trilogy, many fans believe that Halo should be passed on to someone else.

343 Industries took over the Halo franchise after Bungie announced that it was going to split from Microsoft. 343 Industries tried to start a new era of Halo, but many fans disagree with this new direction. Instead, many decided to continue playing the games that made the series so popular. The future of Halo is uncertain, but many players are looking for a future without 343 Industries.

343 Industries struggled to choose a direction for Halo

Halo: Combat Evolved launched the franchise and put players in the place of the Master Chief, who fought to prevent the Covenant from activating the powerful Halo ring. Halo 2 continued the story of the Master Chief and significantly expanded the world of Halo through the appearance of characters such as the Arbiter, and Halo 3 completed the original trilogy with a high-stakes finale that ended the war between humanity and the Covenant. Bungie returned for a prequel story with Halo Reach, which told about completely new characters, and then the studio refused to create Destiny.

343 Industries stepped in to continue the Bungie world story with the Reclaimer saga. In Halo 4, Master Chief rebuffed a new breakaway Covenant group and a brand new Prometheans. The story was well received, but many felt it didn’t fit Bungie’s narrative. On top of that, 343 made a controversial choice, abandoning Firefight in favor of Spartan Ops.

Halo 5: Guardians was 343’s second attempt to create a Halo game, and it caused serious controversy in the community. The game continued the story of Halo 4, but in a completely new direction. Players saw the campaign from two perspectives, in which the new Osiris battle group hunted Master Chief and his Blue Team. Many critics felt that the campaign took a step back and was very different from what players expected from Halo. Multiplayer was also very different from anything that had been before, with the introduction of the Warzone and REQ packages.

Halo Infinite was supposed to be the next big leap for the franchise, but it hasn’t happened yet. The campaign used a more open-world approach, but it seems to have thrown out most of the other two games, as it introduced a completely new opponent and missed a lot of events related to the aftermath of Halo 5. The multiplayer mode was also supposed to be a return to form for the franchise, but many players lacked content.

343 Industries has released some good Halo games, but each game is very different from the previous one. Stories don’t always flow into each other, and the gameplay can be very different. It feels like 343 doesn’t know what she wants to do with the Halo franchise, and canceling promised features only causes more controversy over how she handles the franchise.

Halo Infinite was lackluster after launch

The handling of Halo Infinite and its multiplayer mode has given 343 Industries a bit of a bad reputation. This time the multiplayer game became free, and it was supposed to last for some time, but instead many players decided to return to The Master Chief Collection. At launch, it also lacked various fan-favorite modes, and was overshadowed by a combat pass filled with lackluster rewards.

Recently, 343 Industries also announced that the planned sofa co-op will not appear in Halo Infinite. One of the best parts of Halo games was the ability to play with friends without getting up from the couch, and Halo Infinite was supposed to get this feature. This feature has been in almost every Halo game, but won’t appear in the latest one.

The cancellation of functions, the uncertain direction of the story and the absence of many of the main elements of Halo — all this has tarnished the overall brand for many. Players just want to experience the glory days of Halo, and 343 Industries doesn’t seem to give them that feeling. 343 Industries needs to get the ship in order, otherwise fans will keep asking Microsoft to find someone who can.

