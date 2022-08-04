Why do RHOBH fans say Erica and Garcel Handled Eating Disorder the wrong way?

*Trigger Warning*

A few weeks ago, on the series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Crystal Kung-Minkoff continued to tell colleagues about her eating disorder; however, some of their reactions made fans think. Erica Jane received the most attention for her comments to Crystal during Diana Jenkins’ Christmas party. However, fans also rebuked Garcel Beauvais for some unsolicited compliments that seemed tactless.

Crystal first spoke about her eating disorder last season with Lisa Rinna after her daughter Amelia Hamlin spoke about her problems. Later, Crystal discussed the publicity of this topic with her husband Rob Minkoff. She said she couldn’t admit she loved food when she was younger and shared, “My body is deeply rooted in childhood. I’ve always felt chubby, wanting to be blonde, blue-eyed, and skinny.” She admitted that she wanted to be an American, which is why she had problems with her body image.

This topic first came up after Sutton Strack went to Crystal naked on Lake Tahoe during the 11th season of RHOBH. Crystal said her body issues contributed to her feeling insulted that night. It’s important to note that while Crystal wanted Sutton’s innocent intentions to be unrelated to her feelings related to her eating disorder, she also didn’t back away from the fact that she felt offended.

Is Erica serious???? So you’re giving a person with an eating disorder another method of continuing this disorder? Ah, Kyle, do you still like the carefree and drunk Erica now??? #ROBH

— CG (@ChuckG1976) July 21, 2022

#rhobh Erica not letting Christie eat chicken breast was WRONG. The poor thing ran to this dish with such excitement, but she was pushed away. 😞 it was hard for me to watch.

— Heather Gay’s Thick TONGUE 👅 (@SLAYYYINNN) July 22, 2022

Erica is not a doctor, but Garcel is not a therapist, and her comment was also quite inappropriate.

— Donn Gunvalson (@DonnGunvalson) July 21, 2022

Last week at RHOBH, Krystal started talking about this topic again with Kyle Richards and Diane Jenkins. After Crystal discussed her eating disorder on Instagram, Kyle wanted to contact her and asked if it was about appearance or control. Kyle had her own problems when she was younger, and she shared: “I ate very little and worried about the little I ate.” Crystal told her, “Physically, I feel like I’ve overeated,” and that food “physically being in my body sucks.” In general, Krystal feels “exhausted” and wants to “eat and be fine.” Her biggest fear is that she will pass it on to her children. However, Kyle and Diana encouraged her to keep talking about it openly.

Although this initial conversation went fine, fans were unhappy with Erica or Garcel’s comments later in the episode. Usually compassionate, Erica started asking questions, as did Kyle, but crossed the line when she said that laxatives help her feel better after overeating. Garcel was stunned and said, “Wow, and you can’t prescribe laxatives to people with an eating disorder.” Fans later took to Twitter to condemn the women for their insensitive remarks. CG tweeted: “Is Erica serious???? So are you giving a person with an eating disorder another method of continuing this disorder? Ah, Kyle, do you still like the carefree and drunk Erica now?” Erica was also criticized for saying that Crystal can’t eat chicken breast. Heather Gay’s Thick Tongue said, “Erica not letting Crystal eat the chicken fillet was WRONG. This poor girl ran to this dish with such excitement, but she was pushed away. hmm, it was hard to watch.”

Erica suffered from being called out, but many fans also noted that Garcel’s compliments were just as devastating. Samantha Bush said, “So we’re going to discuss how Garcel says Crystal looks skinny and then asks her to say thank you??? Or ???” Don Gunvalson Parodi agreed, tweeting: “Erica is not a doctor, but Garcel is not a therapist, and her comment was also quite inappropriate.” For all fans who have struggled with eating disorders, the franchise’s repeated attempts to discuss this topic with uneducated actors can provoke and cause damage.

In fact, Crystal is not the only woman on RHOBH who has problems with food, and this topic deserves a deeper and more delicate discussion. In addition to Kyle and Crystal, Garcel and Erica discussed trying to lose weight, and Garcel accused Lisa of passing bad habits to her daughters. When it comes to body image, eating disorders and eating problems, people experiencing difficulties have a huge range of experiences. Crystal even told E! News that there is also a wide range of responses when someone feels uncomfortable discussing eating disorders, and she thinks the best solution was to leave Erica. Crystal did not respond to criticism of Garcel’s comments, but this topic will be addressed in the 12th season of RHOBH.