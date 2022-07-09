Why do Pokemon teams have six slots for the list

In the Pokémon franchise, trainers traditionally take six Pokemon with them into battle. When the seventh Pokemon is caught, it is automatically sent to the PC for storage. Players can get a Pokemon placed in a PC box at the Pokemon center, but must bring in a member of their team to replace it. The exact reason for the six Pokemon rule is not entirely clear.

In the Pokémon Adventures manga, although there are no physical restrictions on the number of Pokemon a trainer can have, only six are allowed in official battles. According to Professor Oak in his appearance in Pokémon Adventures, this is the ideal maximum that the coach can give enough attention and care to. Despite this, the main characters of the manga “Adventures” often own more than six Pokemon at the same time, leaving several on the PC and changing them as needed. This means that trainers either don’t take proper care of all their Pokémon, or may take care of more than six, despite Oka’s analysis.

Anime about Pokemon does not correspond to what happens when the coach catches the seventh Pokemon. In the thirteenth episode of the original series “The Mystery of the Lighthouse”, Ash catches his seventh Pokemon, Crabby, and the Ball is teleported to Professor Oak’s laboratory. On the contrary, in the black-and-white episode “Sewaddle and Burg in the Forest Spinner!”, when Ash catches his Sewaddle, the ball shrinks and lights up red, leaving Ash, who finally reappears in the Pokemon game after 22 years – can’t use Sewaddle until he brings in one of his Pokemon. On the other hand, in the episode “Pokemon Travels” “A snowy day for searching!” Go can easily keep seven Pokemon in his group.

Mainstream games rarely violate the Six Pokemon rule

In the main game series, the limit of six Pokemon is a strict rule for team size; a player cannot have more than six Pokemon at a time. However, there are several examples of violation of this rule in games. Rotom Dex and Rotom Phone, represented in Sun and Moon and Sword and Shield, respectively, are not taken into account when counting the player’s Pokemon. The Zygard cells collected on the Sun and Moon are also not counted, but the completed Zygard is considered. Pokemon Riders summoned in Legends: Arceus or Sun and Moon also have no effect on the player’s Pokemon count.

Several powerful coaches in the main games also violate this rule. Greevil from XD: Gale of Darkness, Ghetsis from Black 2 and White 2 and Volo from Legends: Arceus — they all lead a powerful legendary hero into battle together with a team of six Pokemon. One could argue that these exceptions don’t count because these legendary Pokemon aren’t actually caught in pokeball and are controlled by other methods. Alder, the champion of Black and White, has no problem keeping at least twelve pokeballs at the same time in his official works, apparently preferring not to use a PC.

Regardless of the explanations made in the supplementary materials, the reason for the appearance of six Pokemon is probably related to the game balance; even the worst Pokemon team can win with a large number of participants. Too few Pokemon will make the battles too short, and more than six will make them too long. It is worth noting that this rule has been changed for some competitive fights. Combat objects such as the Battle Tower limit the player to three Pokemon in single battles and four in double battles. In the official Pokémon Video Game Championship matches, players bring six Pokemon and choose four to use in a double battle. Six list slots have been a staple of Pokemon games since the beginning, but since the manga only gives vague reasons, it more or less remains a slightly changeable game mechanic.