Why do LPBW fans Think Matt Treats Caryn like a “business partner”

Matt Roloff from “Little People, Big World” doesn’t always look like the most loving person, as fans think he treats his girlfriend Karyn Chandler like a colleague. The couple first met when Karyn worked at Roloff Farms, managing a pumpkin patch. Now fans are wondering if their love is really just a working relationship.

In 2016, viewers of Little People, Big World learned that Matt and Amy Roloff had broken off their two-year marriage. Immediately there were rumors, as many people believed that Matt had cheated on the mother of his children. Amy didn’t stop the rumors and, in fact, hinted in her book that Matt and Karen really had an affair. Matt and Karen have been together for several years and even bought a winter house in Arizona. Although it may seem that they are in love, some feel that the spark has gone out.

TLC viewers recently turned to a Reddit thread created by Pumpkin-Adept to share their theories about Matt and Caryn’s relationship. Most agree that the romantic scenes between Matt and Karen seem strained and uncomfortable. Many fans categorically do not believe that the couple even have an affair, as it seems that Matt has a template when it comes to how he treats his women. Like Amy, the patriarch has been seen trying to control and monitor Karen’s every move. To many devoted Little People, viewers of the Big World, it seems that the network is trying to create content and a storyline that actually does not exist.

Matt may not be used to acting like a loving and supportive partner because he has always been in charge of the family farm. The father of four has never taken a step back and may not have seen his current partner Karyn or his ex Amy as they are. For many years, Amy ran the family home, which often gave Matt the opportunity to keep his distance. The same can be said about Karen, as most of the scenes take place when they both work on Roloff farms. Matt can only see Karen in working mode, not in a more romantic one.

Currently, Little People, fans of Big World, are watching Matt struggle with his choice not to sell the family farm to his son Zach Roloff. Father and son had a big fight over the choice, and Zach decided to leave Oregon. Matt may not always know how to interact with his family or accept social cues, but fans hope he’ll soon learn how to be a better guy.