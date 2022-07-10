Why do Fans Think Welcome to Plathville Ethan and Olivia are Incompatible

Ethan and Olivia Plath’s troubled marriage has been discussed by many “Welcome to Plathville” fans in recent months, and now the latest chatter is that they are incompatible with each other. Ethan and Olivia’s relationship seemed doomed from the start. At first, many people assumed that their problems were the result of constant stress created by Ethan’s parents, Kim and Barry Plath. However, it seems that this is no longer the case, as more and more people are noting that Ethan and Olivia are simply incompatible. Some fans believe that they will soon break up.

Ethan and Olivia tied the knot at a very young age, when they were both 20, because of the strict rules of courtship in their families, and perhaps that’s why they started having problems. In addition, there is a very obvious fact that Ethan’s mother Kim does not approve of her daughter-in-law, as she believes that Olivia, a member of the cast of “Welcome to Platteville,” is leading her eldest son astray. In an effort to save their marriage, the young couple decided to leave Cairo, Georgia, so that they no longer had to be so close to Ethan’s parents. Many people believed that their big step would help them smooth out the rough edges in their relationship, but it wasn’t entirely smooth. Anyway, their relationship has only gotten worse, and now fans are wondering if it’s just a matter of time before the inevitable happens.

Despite the fact that they attended family counseling classes during season 3 Welcome to Platteville, there doesn’t seem to have been any positive changes in Ethan and Olivia’s marriage, and fans whose opinion of Kim is changing think it’s all because of how wrong they are for each other. Some people think that the couple has problems because of the way Ethan and Olivia were raised, and because they were protected from a free life and dating. According to TLC fan fancytrashpanda: “They have no idea what they want except sex and escape from their powerful families. I think they are both good people who would be much happier with someone they are more compatible with. .”It seems quite obvious to many that both Ethan and Olivia are individually good people, but together they are bad.

With each season of “Welcome to Platteville”, the problems between Ethan and Olivia continue to grow. Perhaps Ethan was right when he said in the series that Kim is “the neck that will turn Barry’s head.” To many people, Ethan seems to be the only person who is willing to fight for their marriage. However, according to some fans of the reality show, Ethan’s battles will only get more complicated, because Olivia’s expectations from him are very unrealistic and unattainable. Because of this, many people just can’t help but wonder if Olivia would have stayed with Ethan for so long without a show, since almost everything he does upsets her. Reddit user Dovahkiink1 supported this statement with a comment that reads: “I used to really like Olivia, but the more seasons I watched, the less I liked her… It seems to me that she expects the impossible from Ethan and is never happy with what he does. .”

Right now, it doesn’t look like Ethan and Olivia have made a big change in the dynamics of their relationship. In fact, it seems that they are set up in their own way when it comes to their romance. This is probably due to the fact that it is extremely difficult for the stars of “Welcome to Platteville” to make certain decisions for themselves, perhaps because of their upbringing. It seems that they may divorce, as well as Ethan’s parents, Kim and Barry. Most fans are concerned about their happiness and hope that Ethan and Olivia will be able to make a decision that will make them both happy.