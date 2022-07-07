Why do fans think Ethan Plath is offended by his parents for forcing him to get married

Ethan Plath from “Welcome to Plattville” finally reveals his true feelings about being forced to marry young by his controlling parents, Kim and Barry Plath. Ethan has never expressed his true emotions, but in recent months he has begun to realize his childhood trauma. Now Ethan is directing his anger where he deserves it, at his parents.

Ethan spent the last season of “Welcome to Platteville” trying to come to terms with years of childhood trauma. For years, Ethan alternated between anger and sadness as fans watched him fight for his freedom and marriage. Ethan has never been in control of his life since his mother, Kim, often controlled her children with power games. After marrying Olivia, he realized that moving out of the family home would not be the easiest transition. Finally, Ethan and Olivia seem to be in a good place, and it seems like the perfect time for Ethan to confront his parents.

There is no doubt that the fans of “Welcome to Plattville” believe that Ethan was under the control of his parents. He and Olivia started dating back in 2017 and were actually forced to get married in 2018 so they could continue to communicate with each other. Olivia and Ethan met at a Christian camp, and they were only allowed to write letters to each other. Phone calls were restricted and visits were prohibited. From day one, Olivia and Ethan knew they were being controlled, especially after Kim tried to plan her son’s wedding as if it were her own.

Ethan and Oliva were the first to move to Cairo, Georgia, followed by his extended family. Kim never gave her son any respite and instead strangled the couple, trying to force them to obey her strict rules. It is clear that the “Welcome to Platteville” star is offended by his parents for his unconventional upbringing. Ethan experiences extreme social anxiety because he often misses social cues. He is afraid to look at the women that viewers saw in a recent episode, because Kim is used to shaming them for it. Ethan is far from an adult, and only his parents are to blame for this.

Ethan has even more reason to be offended by his parents, since Kim and Barry recently announced that they are going to divorce. Kim also began to dress more openly, which came as a shock, since she had previously preached modesty. Welcome to Plathville Viewers believe that Ethan has the right to be angry, because he was kept from ever exploring the world, and now he is left to himself.