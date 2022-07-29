Why do Fans Think Beyonce Addressed the Elevator Incident between Jay-Z and Solange Knowles in Her New Song

A subtle reference? Beyonce fans have questions after a new track from her album “Renaissance” is apparently dedicated to the infamous elevator brawl between Jay-Z and Solange Knowles.

The 40-year-old singer released her seventh studio album on Friday, July 29, which included the song “Cozy”, which mentions her 36-year-old sister. “Can I suggest you not to fuck with my sister / because she is comfortable,” the performer sang.

Fans quickly took to social media to speculate whether the lyrics were about the 2014 footage of Knowles attacking her 52-year-old son-in-law in an elevator.

“By no means, #Beyonce, singing “Can I suggest you don’t fuck my sister” in Cozy, is she remembering what happened to Solange and Jay—Z in 2014,” one social media user wrote on Twitter.

The second commenter tweeted: “When Beyonce says, ‘Can I suggest you don’t fuck my sister,’ she means that Solange will fuck you in the elevator, right? That’s right.”

During the 2014 Met Gala, the famous family made headlines when footage surfaced of the rapper fighting with his sister-in-law in the elevator of the Standard Hotel in New York. Surveillance video showed Knowles punching and kicking Jay-Z while her older sister stood silently next to them.

At the time, the trio noted that they had privately “worked out” the drama. “Jay and Solange take their share of responsibility for what happened,” they said in a joint statement released in May 2014. “They both acknowledge their role in this private affair that played out in public. They both apologized to each other, and we moved forward as a single family.”

The response continued: “At the end of the day, families have problems and we are no different. We love each other and, above all, we are family. We have put this behind us and hope that everyone else will do the same.”

Later that year, Beyonce seemed to turn to drama in a remix of her track “Flawless”. “Do you want me to come and give you good karma / But no, we go up in this bitch like elevators / Sure, sometimes shit goes down / When there’s a billion dollars on the elevator,” she sang in August. 2014.

Amid speculation that the incident was due to Jay-Z’s infidelity, the couple appeared to confirm the cheating rumors on their respective albums 4:44 and Lemonade.

The New York native, who has a daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, both 5, with the “Daddy Lessons” singer, later spoke about the situation with Knowles during a candid interview on the “Rap Radar” podcast.

“We had one disagreement. Before and after we were cool,” he explained about the duo’s current position during the August 2017 episode. “She’s like a sister to me. I will protect her. This is my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period. …We’ve always had a great relationship.”

He added: “I have been fighting with my brothers and arguing with them all my life. It just so happens that we are like this, these things go into another space. But that’s nothing.”