Why do fans say that the 9th season of the TV series “Bride for 90 days” is full of influence hunters

Many fans find fault with the 9th season of the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days”, and one of the biggest complaints is that the cast is full of influence hunters. The season received lukewarm reviews from critics at best, and many of the storylines shown were called allegedly scripted. Many fans of the “90-day groom” are skeptical that the current actors are acting out the drama for the sake of influence, trying to become influential people.

While the 90 Day Fiancé franchise was first created as a look at the K-1 visa process for foreign couples, the focus of the franchise has shifted. More recent content has come under attack for the production and script, as observant viewers note inconsistencies between the show and social media. Many viewers were pleased to learn that six of the seven couples featured in season 9 of “The 90-day Groom” will become brand new actors. However, many select couples are now being criticized for allegedly playing out storylines for influence.

When it comes to accusations that newly arrived 90-day-old grooms are chasing influence, Jibri and Miona Bell are by far the worst offenders. The franchise’s newcomers didn’t even bother to hide their marriage, as Gibri Miona’s last name was the same on Instagram even before the start of the season. There are rumors that the couple got married before filming, which means that their on-screen drama is most likely fake. Viewers criticized Miona for black fishing, while she openly wants to become an influential person or designer in Los Angeles. While Jibri has a more bearable personality, many viewers scolded the couple for being copycats, using the franchise to gain followers and build a career as an influencer.

Jibri and Miona are not the only suspects in the fraud in the ninth season of the series “90-day groom”. Viewers believe that Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre staged their big fight in Biniyam’s gym, as viewers noticed that the color of Ariela’s bra changed between the cuts. Many fans think that the couple is just trying to continue their story in the “90-day groom” franchise. Viewers are also skeptical of Thais Ramon and Patrick Mendes. Thais seems to be a spoiled girl to viewers who are not impressed with her attitude and believe that she appears in the franchise only for fame. Kara Bass, a newcomer to the movie “The 90-day Bride,” is another cast member who behaves on screen to launch a career on social media on the internet with the negative attention she earns.

Overall, many fans of 90 Day Fiancé are disappointed with the current content. Many viewers believe that the original charm and authenticity of the previous seasons have been eliminated by young couples chasing influence who aspire to become influential people. Meanwhile, this season could not present chaotic and exciting coupes such as Daniella and Mohamed Jbali or Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava. This has led many fans of the 90-day Groom to criticize the current season for being boring, staged and without actors to root for, with the exception of Cobie Blaze.