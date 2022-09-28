Why do computers restart after updating or installing the program?

You may have seen a “reboot” warning after an update came to your computer or after installing a new program. Sometimes automatically starting a computer without prompting the user can be annoying.

This restart to update the computer or install the program has become a part of our life. Despite the release of new versions of Windows, we still face this situation that steals users’ time.

Why has this situation not changed after installation, even years later? Let’s look at it together.

The basis of the reboot lies in these famous “.DLL” files.

Installing the software may require replacing files .The DLL is in the dynamic link library, but this is unlikely to be done directly, since “.DLL” is used by other programs. Forced changes during the use of “.DLL” may cause damage to some elements of the system. Therefore, when the corresponding “.DLL” files need to be changed in updates, the computer needs to be restarted for normal operation.

Compared to older versions of Windows, operations using this restart state seem to be a bit more limited. Although active restarts are still common, the latest version of Windows gives users a little more peace of mind.

Why do I need reboots?

Windows updates and the installation of many applications require access to files in the base system that are used while Windows is running. The processes required for software installation or update to work must be integrated with Windows components. Since most of the processes in the main system that will do this are used while Windows is running, a system reboot is required to correctly complete the installation or update of applications.

Is there another way to edit kernel files during use without rebooting?

It is not possible to replace the kernel system file while using it. Technically, you can terminate the system process required for this process, but it can cause your computer to crash completely. Although rebooting is annoying, which seems to be the only way, it doesn’t require turning the computer on and off multiple times compared to the past.

What about operating systems like Linux and macOS?

Linux users are a little more comfortable than Windows users, since most of the time there is no reboot required, except for important operations such as updating the kernel. Another version of the same convenience is available for users who prefer the Apple macOS operating system. A reboot is required in macOS only if the system is updated. In short, Linux and macOS users are a bit more comfortable than Windows users, although they can’t avoid rebooting.