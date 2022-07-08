Why Dilyuk’s New Genshin Impact Skin Is Great for His Character

Genshin Impact 2.8 update contains several new skins for Diluc and Fischl. In the live broadcast of update 2.8, it became known that the Fischl skin will become free after the players finish the special event of this version. Meanwhile, the Diluc skin will cost Genesis Crystals like any other character skin, and players can learn more about its origins in the Hidden Struggle event.

These new skins have not yet been officially released in Genshin Impact, but players are happy with the new design. Diluk’s skin, in particular, perfectly matches the background of his character. It even has some elements that link to the webtoon.

How is the new Genshin Impact Diluc Skin related to the character's backstory

In the video teaser of Genshin Impact clothing, Dilyuk is shown in a new skin. He is described as one of the outfits he wears during “covert operations.” Dilyuk even notes that it “reminds him of different times.” This led many players to believe that he was wearing this outfit when he was still using the illusion. In addition, during the live broadcast of update 2.8, it was confirmed that his vision did not appear anywhere on the new skin, which once again confirms this theory.

Diluk’s knowledge of Genshin Impact shows that he has acquired an Illusion that once belonged to his father, Crepus Ragnvindr. Master Crepus used the Illusion to fight off the monster that attacked his caravan, but the device backfired and took his life. Dilyuk, the knight assigned to escort the caravan, watched his father die before his eyes and vowed to find out the truth behind the Illusions.

However, the lack of Vision is not the only notable feature of the new Diluc skin. Unlike his standard clothes, this new outfit has more elements related to his past. For example, the emblem on his back looks like a variant of the emblem of the Knights of Favonia, but with a long stripe running through it. His shoes also have a design similar to Fatoui masks. Perhaps these are the clothes he wore after he left the Favonius Knights to hunt down Fatui, an organization closely linked to the mysterious Illusions of the Genshi Strike.

After his father’s death, Dilyuk left Mondstadt to explore the nature of illusions. He stormed the strongholds of Fatui in search of the necessary information, easily doing it alone. However, this quickly brought upon him the wrath of the Harbingers of Fatoui, who then attacked him. Despite Diluk’s fighting skills in Genshin Impact, he narrowly escaped death with the help of a mysterious intruder who is described as part of a larger underground intelligence network. In the game, Dilyuk is now part of the same unnamed organization.

Finally, the new Genshin Impact Diluc skin combines chains into a suit. This is reminiscent of how Dilyuk looked in later chapters of the Genshin Impact webtoon. There he is a hidden figure who controls the chains using what is probably an illusion of his father. Although it’s unclear if these chains will be involved in the game, it’s still a nice touch to the new skin.

With the release of the 2.8 update for Genshin Impact, the community is looking forward to new skins. Let’s hope that the Hidden Struggle trial will also reveal new information about the Dealer’s past, as this is one of the most interesting backstories in the game. This can well link the content of the middle and end of the game related to Fatuas and Harbingers, with which Dilyuk has a long and stormy history. Although, apart from the ent-related issues, it’s just nice to see that the characters from Mondstadt are getting more love.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.