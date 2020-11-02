Why Didn’t the Creator of Bitcoin Get Nobel?

Did you know that Satoshi Nakamato, the creator of Bitcoin, was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2016? Here are the details about the event …

The anonymous person (s) named Satoshi Nakamoto, who is considered to be the creator of Bitcoin, was nominated for the Nobel Prize in economics in 2016. Satoshi Nakamato, nominated by UCLA professor Bhagwan Chowdhry, did not receive the award; because even his candidacy was not accepted.

Either anonymity or the Nobel Prize in Economics

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced that it does not approve of the nomination put forward by the UCLA professor. The academy underlined that his candidacy could not be considered without revealing Nakamoto’s true identity. Official press officer Hans Reuterskiöld clearly stated that the award cannot be given to a deceased person, nor to an anonymous or anonymous person.

Oliver Hart and Bengt Holmstrom won the award that year, when Satoshi Nakamoto’s candidate was not even accepted, for their contribution to contract theory. If Nakamoto had disclosed his identity and was accepted as nominees accordingly, perhaps he could have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics and, in addition to the reputation it brings, the money award.

Why does it want to remain anonymous?

When Satoshi Nakamoto anonymously published his whitepaper, he could have predicted what might happen and the potential of what he created. When Nakamoto designed Bitcoin “without a leader”, he really wanted it to happen. According to most market experts, the decentralized structure could be damaged if Nakamoto was unmasked, and people could interpret Satoshi’s actions as an investment forecast, leading to unpleasant situations for the cryptocurrency community. For Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, this would probably mean pulling his own rope.

Although Bitcoin and its accompanying blockchain technology are opening many innovative doors in the world, they can also be used for malicious purposes. Many scams or illegal activities such as money laundering are carried out with Bitcoin. In such a scenario, governments could cause a series of legal troubles to Bitcoin creator Nakamoto. Satoshi Nakamoto is thought to prefer to remain anonymous for all these reasons.



