Why didn’t Jensen Ackles Read comics for Boys Before his role as a Soldier

Attention: the article contains spoilers for the third season of The Boys.

“Soldier Boy” actor Jensen Ackles says he hadn’t read a single “Boys” comic book before he played this character in the series. Ackles is best known for his role as Dean Winchester in the long-running CW series Supernatural, as well as for his role as Jason Teague in Smallville Mysteries. The actor recently voiced Batman/Bruce Wayne for WB Animation’s adaptation of Jeff Loeb and Tim Sale’s Batman: The Long Halloween, before debuting as a Soldier earlier this year.

In the comic strip “Boys”, the Soldier Boy is a completely different character than the one that Ackles portrays in the series. There are two versions of Soldier Boy in the comic; one was a strong-willed psychopath killed during World War II, and a newer version that looks more like a cowardly and naive Soupe who has sex with a Homelander in the hope that he will become a member of the Seven. In the series “Boys”, the Boy Soldier is a darker version of Captain America from the MCU, presenting a new idea of what was first created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Derick Robertson.

While most actors tend to explore their roles in comics by diving into the source material, Ackles took a different approach suggested by showrunner Eric Kripke. According to The Wrap, Eccles was told to avoid comics so as not to influence the choices he might make playing a retooled version of the Boy Soldier. The actor said that this allowed him to trust his instincts, as well as the screenwriters who created the story. Here is his full quote:

To be honest, Kripke and his team write such colorful dialogues and descriptions that, you know, I even asked him, I said: “Do you want me to read the comic and refresh my memory, who is this guy?” And he directed me. That’s why he said, “No, don’t do it. I don’t want it to affect any choices you might make.” So he encouraged me to just trust my instincts, but basically it comes off the page in such a wonderful way, and we, as actors, are very lucky that they have such amazing lyrics and we trust to them, and then they entrust us with their execution.

In the comics, a Boy Soldier is killed by Billy Butcher, who bites off his nose before the Boys grab and torture him to death. In the series, a Boy Soldier is hired to help destroy the Homelander as he developed a new power that delivered a deadly energy blast during hibernation. The boy Soldier turns out to be too difficult to control, which forces Butcher and Homelander to defeat him in the finale of the third season of “Boys”. His fate remains somewhat ambiguous, as he is basically put back in storage, which means that Eccles may not be the last time he plays this role.

Ackles did an outstanding job playing the grim Captain America in the third season of “Boys,” adding a new threat to the series’ characters that they will eventually face. Although this was not the character that was featured in the comics, Chris Evans’ satirical take on Captain America was made for a funny performance that served the overall purpose of the role as it was intended in the comic, namely to make fun of the myths about super soldiers. It was also good ground for a breakthrough for Ackles, showing that he is capable of much more outside of the CW show, which will hopefully lead to more attractive roles in the future and possibly a return as a boy soldier in the future.