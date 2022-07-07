Why did “Thor: Love and Thunder” disagree so much

Early reviews of “Thor: Love and Thunder” have been mixed by Marvel standards, and the film is currently at risk of becoming the third MCU Phase 4 movie that doesn’t meet the “certified fresh” label on Rotten Tomatoes. Thor: Ragnarok revived God of Thunder and his series as a whole thanks to the unique vision of Taika Waititi, giving rise to very high expectations for its continuation Thor: Love and Thunder. The return of Jane Foster played by Natalie Portman, her transformation into the Mighty Thor and the debut of Christian Bale in the MCU as Gorr, the butcher god, make “Thor: Love and Thunder” incredibly promising from the very beginning. The fact that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has noticeably risen to one of the most popular Avengers after developing his character and strengthening in Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Finale has only raised the bar for a sequel.

Before Ragnarok, Thor in the MCU was basically an unambiguous character with a dull, forgettable second film “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness” and a poorly received secondary plot in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”. Neither the audience nor Chris Hemsworth seemed happy with where the character and the Thor films were going, and so Taika Waititi was brought in to completely reinvent the Thunder God. The risky move worked perfectly, and “Thor: Ragnarok” became not only the highest-grossing film about Thor, but also the most popular film with an impressive 93 percent rating of “certified freshness” on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the rating of “Thor: Love and Thunder” on Rotten Tomatoes is still significantly behind this number.

In the reviews of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the rating of the film on Rotten Tomatoes is currently 71%. Although it is close to the latest MCU film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (74%), it lags behind all other MCU Phase 4 films, Spider-Man: No Way Home (93%), Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings (91%) and Black Widow” (79%). The rating of “Thor: Love and Thunder” on Rotten Tomatoes also lags behind 2011’s “Thor” (79%), and it is currently closer to “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness” (66%) than to “Ragnarok”. While the reviews of “Thor: Love and Thunder” emphasize that Taika Waititi has not lost his grip, they also say that the film is too similar to “Ragnarok” — for better or for worse. Natalie Portman’s mighty Thor and Christian Bale’s Gorr are noted as highlights, as is Hemsworth’s performance as Odinson, while the visuals and inconsistent tone are seen as flaws. Here’s what some mixed reviews of “Thor: Love and Thunder” say about the film.

On-screen rant

“Tonally, “Love and Thunder” is tossed between heart and humor, and where it can be confusing at times (or reduce the effect), the film’s overarching message is—and where it leaves the characters, both its heroes and its villain. “any inconsistencies are worth the effort.”

Central Bank OF the Russian Federation

“For those who weren’t fans of the more comedic interpretation of Thor in Ragnarok, Love and Thunder may seem disappointingly familiar. There are also moments that are primarily intended to summarize, but even in this case they are made in a mocking manner. interesting. Meanwhile, those who like to see this side of the self-proclaimed strongest Avenger will not be disappointed. Thor: Love and Thunder lives up to its name and sets the stage for an exciting future for this corner of the Marvel cinematic universe.”

AV Club

“Natalie Portman and (especially) Christian Bale makes more than enough contribution to the conscientious acting to give deeper emotional dimensions to the free, sometimes too cheerful, but always visually adventurous adaptation of Jason Aaron in the comic book “Mighty Thor”, in which (among other things) Jane Foster, played by Portman, acquires the abilities of a hero.”

EW

“If Thunder, with its hilarious melee of stellar episodes, jokes and Cliffs-Notes mythology, resembles franchise fatigue in many ways, it also has frequent moments of gonzo charm, largely thanks to the Technicolor madness of screenwriter and director Taika Waititi. and a cast that seems overly acting to follow suit.”

Collider

“In Love and Thunder, Waititi relies entirely on her brand. Since he co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Kaitin Robinson, his DNA is all over this movie. “it’s a familiar formula when it comes to Waititi’s work, but it hasn’t lost its charm.”

Los Angeles Times

“Unfortunately, these goals are lost, or at least disappointingly underestimated, in a fog of flat-footed jokes and lazy schematic plot twists, plus the overall feel of the franchise spinning its creative wheels. “Nice Marvel fatigue, but they also carry the fingerprints of New Zealand director Taika Waititi (who co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Kaitin Robinson).”