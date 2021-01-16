Why did they decide to take Tom Keen out of the show?

When NBC first aired The Blacklist, no one knew how successful it would be. The audience is loyal and clings to the character’s story arcs week after week.

The procedural crime drama stars James Spader and Megan Boone. The Blacklist gave Spader new space to hone his idiosyncrasies while highlighting New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold.

In The Blacklist, Eggold played Tom Keen, the husband-turned-traitor-turned-husband of FBI agent Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). Throughout his five years, Eggold’s portrayal left viewers as at odds with Tom Keen as the FBI-wanted criminal “Red” Reddington (Spader).

For 2018, Eggold’s departure was scheduled and Tom Keen would step out in a blaze of glory. The actor picked up Dr. Max Goodwin from New Amsterdam shortly after and continues with the role to this day. Still, fans can’t help but wish for Tom to reappear in season 8 of The Blacklist, if only to antagonize Red a bit more.

“Ryan was with us from the pilot, it’s an incredibly intricate part of the recipe that has made the show a success, and yet it seemed inevitable that this would have to happen.”

“I don’t mean that we sacrificed him as some kind of engine for the story because that’s not the case, but he fed Liz in a way that we really loved, allowed her to grow, for better or for worse, in a new direction.” .

Eggold said that he found out about the decision early in the season of The Blacklist. By then, he was ready to put down the role, more or less. While Eggold noted that the death was “sad and tragic”, it is also “an incredible catalyst for Liz with this huge void this creates.”