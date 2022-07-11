Why did the producers think that shooting a bachelorette party was hell?

The premiere of the 19th season of The Bachelorette Party will take place this Monday, July 11, and fans really want to see how this season will turn out, especially after the producers compared the shooting to “hell”. This season will feature 31-year-old Gabby Windy and 26-year-old Rachel Recchia, who took second place in the 26th season of “The Bachelor” with Clayton Echard. For the first time in the history of The Bachelorette, this season will feature both women throughout the season, and, as reported, the producers did not have the best time for filming.

The former protagonist of “The Bachelor” Nick Viall told the audience how this season will work during the recording of his podcast The Viall Files. When viewers found out that the series would have two bachelorette parties for the entire season, they were puzzled by how it would work. Now their questions have been answered, and it seems that the task was not easy.

According to Cosmopolitan, the 19th season of “The Bachelor” will work similarly to “Bachelor in Paradise.” This means that if one groom gets rejected by Gabby or Rachel, they have the opportunity to date another bachelor if they want. Nick confirmed that hosts Gabby and Rachel would not compete with each other for men; however, he stated, “If it didn’t work out, like if, say, Gabby felt it with ‘Frank’. “Frank” can be like this:”Rachel, soup? , options, right? And what sets Paradise apart is that people have options.”

However, the producers said that this season was “hell to shoot.” The decision on two bachelorette parties was made at the last moment, so according to the schedule everything was designed for one bachelorette party. They had to squeeze everything in to accommodate two bachelorette parties to make the season a success. However, if two bachelorette parties become a hit, the producers said they would abandon this idea because of the logistics of everything. However, this is not the first time that two bachelorette parties are involved in the season, but for the first time in the entire season there will be two. Since this idea is something new, no one is sure how it will work in the end.

The premiere of the 19th season of “The Bachelorette” will take place tonight, and many fans are excited about how this season will turn out. It has been stated many times that Gabby and Rachel will not pit each other during the search for love; however, no one knows what will happen if one of the suitors likes both bachelors. In any case, this season, as always, there will be drama, so viewers need to tune in to find out everything that happens this season.