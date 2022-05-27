Why did the Finale damage the reputation of the Avengers, and not save it

The Marvel cinematic universe has reached its peak with “The Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale”, and although the Avengers and the rest of the MCU heroes saved the world in “Finale”, their actions ultimately caused even more damage to their reputation. The first three phases of the MCU set the stage for Thanos’ arrival, and he acquired the Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity Stones to fulfill his plans: to get rid of half of life in the universe in order to restore balance in it, and this had terrible consequences. in the MCU.

In the end, Thanos collected all the Stones and installed them in the Infinity Gauntlet to destroy half of the life in the universe with a snap of his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War, leaving only a couple of superheroes in the KVM. However, years later, the surviving heroes were able to come up with a plan to return all those who were “dumped”, and therefore in “Avengers: Finale” they planned a complex Robbery of Time. This allowed the original Avengers and other surviving heroes to reverse Thanos’ click, after which all the current superheroes joined forces to defeat Thanos and his armies once and for all, and thanks to Iron Man’s sacrifice, they all saved the universe.

However, no matter how heroic their actions were in Avengers: Finale, the reputation of the Avengers was not saved by the Robbery of Time and the Battle for Earth, but in fact suffered even more. Phase 4 of the MCU explores the aftermath of the click and the return of those who disappeared, mainly in the TV show “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. The series showed that there are many people in the MCU who believe that the world has become a better place after the click, thereby supporting the “Thanos was right” campaign, and this mentality has given way to an anti-nationalist group known as the “Flag Destroyers”. “so for all these people, the Avengers are not heroes at all, since they made their lives worse by canceling the click.

Through the Flag Crushers, Falcon and Winter Soldier explained that after the click, the nations and the people of the world came together and worked together as one, but when all the disappeared were returned in Avengers: Finale, billions of people were affected. Many turned out to be homeless and poor, because five years passed between the surge and their return, and once again the united nations began not to care about the rest and no longer helped each other and did not work together. Thus, these people no longer consider the Avengers heroes, since their actions have brought only suffering and pain to millions of people around the world. The reputation of the Avengers has already been undermined many years ago, starting with the Battle for Zakovia in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”, which then led to the Zakovian Agreements and the conflict in “Captain America: Standoff”. well, no one thought how it would affect the universe after so many years.

The original Avengers team has come to an end: Iron Man and Black Widow are dead, Captain America has retired, and Thor, Hulk and Hawkeye are going their separate ways, so the team’s reputation will likely remain tainted until the end of MCU history. The impact of Thanos’ click and the return of those who disappeared as a result will surely continue to be explored in Phase 4 of the MCU and beyond, but the reputation of the original Avengers team can no longer be saved.