Why Did the Duffer Brothers Decide to Kill Bob Newby?

Portrayed by Sean Astin, Bob appeared during season 2 of Stranger Things. While some viewers would argue that he was removed from the series too early, his story was actually expanded compared to the original plan.

Sean Astin’s character in Stranger Things was not a force to be reckoned with as was the case with Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbor). Of course, the knowledge of him helped Joyce, Hopper, and Will’s friends to aid in the possession of Will’s body by the mind flayer.

Although Bob Newby’s death occurred in the hospital sequence in the Stranger Things episode titled, The Mind Flayer, the character was destined to be killed much earlier.

Rather than being killed by the Demodogs, the series’ creators, the Duffer Brothers, had plans for Will to kill Bob Newby in the third episode of season 2 of Stranger Things.

For a brief time, the Duffer brothers toyed with the idea of ​​keeping Bob alive beyond season 2 of Stranger Things. As predicted, viewers were supportive of Sean Astin’s character, especially due to the helpless nature of him.

In the end, the Duffer brothers knew they had to stick to their original plan for narrative reasons. Bob was always destined to be a figure in one season of Stranger Things that left his mark on the others.

Joyce and her family had suffered enough already, but the Wynona Ryder character she needed to experience was destined to experience pain before opening her heart to Hopper in season 3 of Stranger Things.

By following the arc, Netflix’s Stranger Things show also effectively developed a character that far exceeded expectations in terms of bravery.