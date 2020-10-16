Why did Taylor Swift attend the Billboard Music Awards?

Taylor Swift is a favorite of the Billboard Music Awards but for some reason she was one of the great absentees of the 2020 edition

The Billboard Music Awards are the last awards ceremony to have a modified show during the coronavirus pandemic, as they were performed without an audience. Additionally, only the winners accepted their prizes in person and not all categories were announced.

Taylor Swift was one of the few nominees who did not attend the 2020 ceremony in person, and “gossips” say it is because she did not expect to win in the main categories where she was nominated.

Taylor Swift was nominated for Best Artist, Fan-voted Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album (Lover).

The Grammy winner could have made history if she had won in the multiple categories of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in which she was nominated, but history was not on her side.

Awards that Taylor Swift lost on Billboard 2020

As Billboard previously stated, if Taylor Swift were to win the Best Artist award, it would have broken records and it would be the third time she had ever won the statuette, but Post Malone won the award.

If it had won the Top Billboard 200 Album for “Lover,” it would have been the third time it had won that category, which would also set a record, but Billie Eilish won that award.

Had she won the Billboard 200 Best Female Artist or Best Artist award, it would have been a record fourth time. But Billie Eilish also won the Best Female Artist award leaving Taylor Swift humiliated.

Lizzo won the Best Song Sales Artist award, and the Billboard Chart Achievement Award and Best Artist were also not announced at the ceremony.

Taylor Swift reveals her support for Joe Biden

Taylor Swift recently made headlines for the first time endorsing a presidential candidate last week. The pop singer endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden and explained her choice to V magazine.

“The change we need most is electing a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA + community deserves to be recognized and included. Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can start making things better is by electing leaders who are willing to tackle these issues and find ways to solve them “.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe that America has the opportunity to begin the much-needed healing process,” the singer concluded.

Do you think Taylor Swift missed the 2020 Billboard Music Awards ceremony because she wasn’t expecting to win her nominations? Tell us what you think in the comments.



