Why did Neve Campbell decide to return to the series?

Scream 5: Neve Campbell decided to return to the franchise for the new installment after the directors of the sequel contacted her

Neve Campbell agreed to return for Scream 5 after the directors of the latest installment contacted her.

Scream 4 came out in 2011, reviving the franchise for a new generation, but after Wes Craven’s death in 2015, the future of the franchise was uncertain.

With screenwriter Kevin Williamson continuing after Craven’s death, the franchise is still in the hands of its original contributors. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gilpin (Ready or Not) were announced to be in charge of the sequel, and Scream 5 is scheduled for a 2022 release.

Neve Campbell to return to Scream 5

Neve Campbell’s casting was announced after Courtney Cox and David Arquette had already decided to return for Scream 5.

The franchise students will join a host of newcomers including Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Jenna Ortega and Jasmine Savoy Brown; which gives Ghostface a cast of formidable young actors to continue her killing streak.

That being said, many fans are more excited to see Campbell’s Sidney Prescott return to the franchise.

Why did Neve Campbell decide to come back?

In a conversation with her original film co-stars during a virtual meeting, Neve Campbell revealed why she decided to return for the sequel, having previously expressed reluctance to return without Craven in the director’s chair, but eventually Olpin and Gilpin her. they persuaded.

The duo wrote a letter to Neve Campbell during the negotiations expressing their intentions with the franchise and it was his dedication to Wes Craven’s vision that convinced her:

“I had been very worried about making one of these movies without Wes. The directors actually sent me a letter when the offer was sent and said the reason they’re directors is because of Wes. So they’re so honored that they were I asked that they make this movie, and that they’re huge fans of him and the movies themselves, and the cast, and that they really wanted to honor his voice, which I really, really think they did. ”

With the four films directed by Wes Craven, the future of the franchise depended on who directed the sequel, and that was the biggest concern of the actress who brought Sidney to life.

What to expect from Scream 5 with new directors?

The Scream films changed the horror landscape upon their release, but since then, the horror genre has changed even more, as it has become a highly profitable genre that is experiencing something of a renaissance over the past decade.

The Scream franchise has always been a part of this conversation and is also cited as one of the first indicators of the flexibility of the horror genre.

Ready or Not is similar to the Scream franchise in that it has a dark sense of humor and recognizes certain tropes with horror, either as a nod to the audience or as an acquaintance on the part of the character.

This self-awareness is key to the Scream franchise, making Olpin and Gilpin the perfect directors for the film. It’s also comforting that they are so dedicated to Craven’s vision and cite him as one of their inspirations.

Many fans have also expressed doubts when it comes to reviving the franchise, so having it in the hands of two directors who want to honor Craven’s legacy is encouraging.

With Scream 5 also set to bring back the main cast of the original, all signs point to an effective and exciting film, one that could set the stage for a new series of films.

How about the return of Neve Campbell for “Scream 5 ?, What are your predictions for the first film in the franchise without its original director? Tell us in the comments.



