Why did Netflix want to rename the show?

Anne With An E (also known as Anne by her initial name in the first season, and whose title means “Anne, with an e”) is a Canadian television series based on the series of novels Anne of Green Gables written by Lucy Maud Montgomery, and adapted by Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Moira Walley-Beckett.1 It was broadcast and co-produced by CBC (Canada) and Netflix.

Anne With An E dates back to 1896 on Prince Edward Island, when elderly brothers Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert decide to adopt a child from the orphanage to help with their household chores on the Green Gables farm. .

Matthew went to pick up the boy from a train station when, to his surprise, he realized that 13-year-old Anne Shirley (Amybeth McNulty) had been sent. Despite the confusion, Matthew takes Anne to Green Gables.

Why did Netflix change the initial name of the series?

Anne is the one who decides the change and Netflix saw it appropriate. Anne thinks her name is incredibly boring. When she was younger, she wished her name was different and more extravagant. This is why I think of names that she liked like Geraldine and Cordelia.

But when she introduces herself, she tells people that adding the “e” to her name makes it look better. She thinks about it too much, so she gets super defensive if you spell her name without the “e” added.

When making a deal with her new family, Anne says she will deal with the name Anne as long as the “e” can be included. This causes some problems later, as some people try to omit the “e” just to annoy her.

This is why Netflix decided to change the title of the show from Anne to Anne with an E (or Anne With An E in its original language). It is a much more appropriate title for the Anne Shirley story.

Following the end of season 3, it was announced that Anne with a E would not be renewed. According to various reports, the reasons for canceling the popular series were complicated, but legitimate. Still fans couldn’t get news of Anne’s fate.



