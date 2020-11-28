Why did Marc Blucas quit his role as Riley Finn?

Marc Blucas is an American actor best known for his role on the supernatural teen drama Buffy The Vampire Slayer. He has also previously starred in Needed Roughness and Underground, fans are eager to know why actor Blucas left the cast of Buffy.

Riley Finn was known to be an athletic character, who was part of a secret organization to capture demons and study them. He also became the love interest of the main character, Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), and they were in a long-term relationship.

Currently 48 years old, Blucas joined the cast of Buffy in 1999 and this was his first major television role, with the show acting as a stepping stone to a long career in film and television.

He starred in a total of 31 episodes, and his character, Riley Finn, was first featured in the season four premiere. As his character grew in popularity, he was included as part of the credited cast in the show’s titles.

His character was in military training, but the creators of the series wanted to give Riley Finn even more depth. In season five, Riley began to deteriorate as his devotion to the initiative began to get in the way of his relationship with the vampire slayer.

Actor Blucas simply left the series as his character was removed in 2000. However, he returned for an episode in season six, where he revealed that he had married someone else.

“It was one of my first jobs, without a doubt it was my first great job.”

“It was incredible as they were a very nice group of people, they were extremely patient with me. I would like to have a little more experience and maturity at that time to realize how good it was.”



