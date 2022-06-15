Why did little people and fans of the big world mock Jeremy and Audrey Barney’s costumes

Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey recently dressed up as Barney and Baby Bop from “Barney and Friends,” and fans of “Little People, Big World” can’t stop laughing about it. Jeremy, the twin of Zach Roloff, met Audrey in 2011. Their wedding, which took place in 2014, was shown in the 13th season of the TV series “Little People, Big World”, and now the couple has three children, and last month a newborn Radley was born. . While Jeremy and Audrey have been making regular appearances on The Little People, Big World series for years, the duo eventually left the series in 2018 to focus on their family.

While fans considered Jeremy to be one of the most pleasant Roloffs who played the main role in the series “Little People, Big World”, Audrey was perceived more critically. Despite Audrey’s long absence from the series, viewers continue to describe Audrey as manipulative, controlling, and even fake. Audrey’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 did not help her reputation among the masses. Fans online often criticize Audrey’s Instagram posts as unpleasant and excessive, especially when she advertises holidays in Hawaii and rewards for selling Young Living essential oils.

Audrey and Jeremy recently attended a 90s-style costume party on June 12, and Audrey’s photos of their costumes quickly caused hysteria among online fans of the series “Little People, Big World.” Dressed up in Barney and Baby Bop costumes that Audrey and her sisters wore in the 90s, fans on Reddit couldn’t get enough of Jeremy’s facial expression. Dozens of people laughed that Jeremy wasn’t as excited about the idea as his wife, including one user who even referred to the iconic Barney & Friends theme song: “I love you, you love me. We’re a happy family… but Jeremy doesn’t look happy.” The cherry on the cake was another photo that Audrey shared with other party participants, posted on Reddit, which shows that everyone else is dressed in clothes in the style of the 1990s, and not in costumes.

The editors agreed that, in addition to Jeremy’s deadpan face and poor choice of clothes, Audrey’s signature and enthusiastic behavior add additional humor to their costumes. Many rolled their eyes at Audrey and asked why she made them wear clothes more than 20 years ago. “HELLO, I’M AUDREY, AND I STILL FIT INTO THE HALLOWEEN COSTUME THAT I WORE AS A CHILD,” one user mocked. Another person commented: “Girl, we get it, you can still fit into your baby clothes. Nobody cares, lol.” In the end, most fans of “Little People, Big World” laughed at how Audrey and Jeremy’s evening probably ended. They stated that Audrey and Jeremy, based on Jeremy’s behavior in the photos taken that night, had to fight after the party.

Although Audrey and Jeremy have left “Little People and the Big World”, the former reality TV stars constantly inform fans of the series about their family adventures. Whether Audrey is advertising Young Living essential oils or Jeremy is doing sports with the help of his three children, something new or funny is always happening in a family of five. Halloween is only a couple of months away, so fans will have to keep an eye on what Audrey and Jeremy are wearing this October.