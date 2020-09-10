Why did Keeping Up With The Kardashians cancel?

They reveal the possible reason why Kris Jenner decided not to continue with the recordings of KUWTK, the momager of the Kardashian family is preparing the last season of the program.

KUWTK is one of the most watched programs on television, not only in the United States, throughout the world, thanks to the reality show on the E! Network, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is one of the most well-known and powerful families in the middle of the Show.

Yesterday, the public was surprised when Kim Kardashian revealed all the details of the cancellation of the legendary series, after 14 years and 20 seasons, the Kardashians say goodbye to the reality show.

According to The Sun, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner wanted to take a break from the KUWTK recordings since the family of entrepreneurs wanted to focus on other areas of their careers and because of this, Kris Jenner decided to cancel the series that tells the story. life of his daughters.

The source close to the socialites explained that in recent months the family members were immersed in a great debate and they did not know whether to go ahead with another season of ‘Keeping up with The Kardashians’ or cancel their reality show.

The daughters of Kris Jenner want to experience new experiences and at the moment they do not have the time necessary to function 100 percent in all their activities and their so demanding schedule.

Apparently, Kim Kardashian now does not intend to spend much time on the TV show, as she is trying to get her husband, Kanye West, to accept help in receiving treatment to combat his mental illness.

Kylie Jenner is very interested in further expanding her beauty business, she is enjoying millionaire profits with all her makeup collections and the model loves spending free time with Stormi, her daughter. It is said that Kylie wants to accompany Travis Scott on his next tour, so it would be very difficult to record ‘Keeping up with The Kardashians’ for her.

Kendall is known for preferring her privacy to being a famous girl, the super model on the catwalks does not like to be the center of public attention and feels uncomfortable being so famous.

The last word was from Kris Jenner, she was the one who canceled the show and the reason was that the celebrities no longer had the time, nor the intention to continue recording KUWTK. The public is waiting for the premiere of the last season of the canceled series.



