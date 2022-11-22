Why did Kanye West miss testimony in the divorce case with Kim Kardashian? Here’s everything you need to know

It’s not easy to get into a lawsuit with Kanye West. His ex-wife Kim Kardashian knows this better than anyone else. The duo, who were once one of Hollywood’s trendiest couples, are now making news of their tumultuous divorce. It wasn’t smooth sailing, as the West refused to cooperate most of the time.

The rapper has been subjected to a sharp backlash for his anti-Semitic comments and harassment of socialite Kim Kardashian regarding her fashion and their children. The 42-year-old first filed for divorce from West in February 2021. Since then, it has been difficult for him to get him to answer in court. Since he missed another date to testify, the artist has only one chance left.

Why is Kanye West skipping court sessions with Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West clearly does not intend to peacefully end the divorce process with Kim Kardashian. According to TMZ, the rapper decided to skip the date of the sworn testimony of Kardashian’s lawyer. He still has one more chance before a full-fledged trial begins on December 14. The duo had the opportunity to agree among themselves, but now the chances of this are small. At the moment, they have provided detailed information about their finances. With celebrities, the settlement agreement includes the separation of millions of dollars and luxury goods.

The interests of the SKIMS owner are represented by divorce expert Laura Wasser, and West has already changed five lawyers. Realizing his behavior, the court had already granted them both the status of unmarried, so they could symbolically be free to live on. Meanwhile, they constantly quarrel over how to raise their four children. The situation worsened to such an extent that they communicated only through their assistants.

Although they are sometimes noticed attending their children’s sporting events and chatting so that the children stay normal. Meanwhile, West lost a significant amount of money as a result of the brands distancing themselves due to disagreements. So it remains to be seen how finances are currently distributed between the couple.

Perhaps West is skipping dates to postpone them. But avoiding war doesn’t mean you’re winning. What do you think? Please comment on your opinion.