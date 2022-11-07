Why Did Kanye West Call His Proposal to Kim Kardashian a “DONDA Exercise”?

If you follow the Kardashian family, you should know how generously Kanye West got down on one knee to woo his then-girlfriend’s hand for marriage. From a large baseball field to an orchestra and fireworks, the owner of Donda made sure to turn Kim Kardashian’s 33rd birthday into the perfect evening of proposals. Although the couple recently had a showbiz breakup of a decade, Ye once proposed to his sweetheart in the most extravagant way.

It is noteworthy that the owner of the Yeezy brand spent a total of $ 3.3 million to plan the perfect birthday and date for his girlfriend with 18 months of experience and TV presenter Kim Kardashian. The 15-carat diamond ring itself cost $2.5 million. Everything else, from the orchestra to the ground and fireworks, brought in another $0.3 million. But did Kanye West plan all this on his own? Well, here’s what the rapper said about it just two months after the event.

Kanye West once called his proposal a Donda exercise, and here’s why

Just two months after his grand proposal and engagement to Kim Kardashian, Ye appeared in an interview where they talked on equal terms about the things he was obsessed with. He even shared some details about the couple’s memorable night. Although there was no romantic or symbolic reason to choose AT&T and Kanye West’s baseball field, I just thought it was “dope.” He called it all “the Donda exercise.” He explained that he had planned the entire proposal together with his Donda creative team.

“I’m sitting with my creative team and we’re asking, ‘What’s the best version of this?’ How can we get this?” he continued, explaining what he meant by the Donda exercise. All his efforts seemed to have paid off because the couple had a 7-year marriage and four children before Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021.

What do you think about Kim’s journey from a fabulous proposal to an expensive divorce? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.