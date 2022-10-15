Why did Jason Bateman never want a “magic elevator” on “The Jimmy Kimmel Show”?

Outstanding director and actor Jason Bateman took a place among the most sought-after stars of 2022. He has received numerous awards, including an Emmy Award for Best Director. All this is thanks to his crime thriller “Ozark”, which conquered the charts of the year. After a huge success, the star was invited to Jimmy Kimmel‘s popular American talk show, where he thoroughly fried the host.

At Kimmel’s, Bateman first talked about how glad he was that he no longer saw the magic elevator. Both celebrities had a good laugh, but Jason had the perfect choice of words for Kimmel’s props. That’s what he said.

Jason Bateman breathes a sigh of relief when Jimmy Kimmel gets rid of the fake elevator.

Jason was waiting for the only chance to tell Kimmel about the elevator. It was obvious when the very first word he said at the beginning of the show was, “I don’t miss the magic elevator that you (Kimmel) made all of us get out of.” Cheerfully agreeing with the same, the presenter said that they got rid of the “strange fake elevator”.

Also, on the show, Kimmel revealed that it was never his idea and he had no idea about it. However, Jason does not stop there. He had a lot more to rant about the “weird box.” Kingpin Ozark also joked about how crazy it was to see a bunch of celebrities coming in and out of it.

The host came up with a good answer, which said that if Jason was a real friend, he would have told him about it long before. He then sarcastically thanked him for appearing in their “live presentation of the facts of life” with the entire cast of “Slow Development” for the previous month.

Jason received a round of applause for the same phrase: “It was nice, it was so much fun.” They continued such interesting and notoriously funny conversations for the next fifteen minutes, as usual, making the audience laugh. Jason’s wonderful art of conducting the most calm dialogues, while maintaining a hidden shade of mischief, was a pleasure to watch.