Why did FF7 Remake cut out the Final Fantasy 7 Avalanche base zone?

The developers of Final Fantasy VII Remake have revealed the reason why the Avalanche basement base from FF7 was cut out of the game — oddly enough, because of Typhus. FF7 Remake is an extended retelling of the FF7 Midgar section, which introduces new areas and complements the old ones. There were also some enemies who were given a big role, for example, Eligor from FF7 turned into a boss because he had a memorable design.

At the beginning of the FF7 Remake story, it was revealed that the incarnations of fate, known as the Whispers, are working hard to ensure that the events of FF7 play out in a new timeline. As part of their plans, the Whispers will even attack Aeris or injure Jesse so that Cloud doesn’t deviate too much from the original story. In the end, the Whispers fail in their mission, as the cast can free themselves from their original fate from FF7 and create a new story of their own composition. This means that FF7 Rebirth story events can completely ignore everything that happened in FF7.

One of the differences in the FF7 Remake timeline is that Cloud wasn’t as interested in working with Avalanche as he used to be. That’s why the Whisperers intervened and injured Jesse, as it left the Avalanche team alone, prompting Cloud to activate for the reactor’s second mission. The fact that Cloud was not so close to the Avalanche meant that he had never visited their secret base, which was located under the Seventh Heaven bar and could be accessed by an elevator hidden under a pinball machine. It turns out that the Avalanche basement almost got into the game, but it had to be cut out along with a significant part of the plot.

The Avalanche base from FF7 Remake was supposed to be part of the cut-out chapter of Tifa

It turns out that Tifa had a cut fragment from the FF7 Remake. In an interview with the co-director of FF7 Remake (script design) Motomu Toriyama and Co-director (Game design/programming) Naoki Hamaguchi revealed on Square Enix’s website that the Avalanche basement base was completed as it was supposed to be part of the section between Chapter 8 and Chapter 9 where the player controls Tifa. This will be in the part of the game where Cloud is in Sector 5 with Aeris, and it will show how the members of the Avalanche find out about Don Corneo, prompting Tifa to work undercover to find out what he knows. The developers decided that this section would be too destructive for the plot, so it was cut out along with the Avalanche database.

It is likely that elements of the cut-out part of Tifa appeared in the history of the DLC INTERmission for the FF7 Remake, since Yuffie sees an Avalanche when they return without Cloud. It’s a pity that part of the Typhus was cut from the game, as this not only led to the removal of the Avalanche base, but could also concretize a part of the FF7 story that was never shown in the original game. Tifa did get a few game sections in FF7, and if the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth story doesn’t deviate too much, then she should get a few more in the future.