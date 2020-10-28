Why Did Ellen Become One of the Richest Women?

Grey’s Anatomy premiered in March 2005 as a medical drama centered on five inmates at a hospital in Seattle, Washington. Tons of cast members and doctors have come and gone over the years, but the woman who started it all, Meredith Gray (played by Ellen Pompeo), has never left us.

In Grey’s Anatomy’s 15-plus years on television, the show has won Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, produced spin-offs, and made history as the longest-running medical drama in American history. television. But, for the cast, perhaps Grey’s Anatomy’s best perk is the massive salaries they receive each season.

While Grey’s Anatomy isn’t the television monster it was at its peak, the show still draws millions of viewers each week, and that’s reflected in the cast’s salary.

In 2020, Forbes named Ellen Pompeo, who played Meredith Gray since Season 1, as the 10th highest paid actress on television after earning $ 22 million in 2019. In 2017, after her co-star Patrick Dempsey left Grey’s Anatomy, Pompeo signed a new deal that paid him $ 575,000 per episode or about $ 20 million per season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She also received a seven-figure signing bonus and two backend capital points, making her richer by $ 6 to $ 7 million. It’s unclear what Ellen Pompeo’s salary was before, but in 2007, she was reported to be making $ 200,000 per episode. Celebrity Net Worth reports that her net worth is $ 80 million.

Ellen Pompeo explained in an interview back in 2017 that she asked creator Shonda Rhimes for more money when the show’s runner left ABC to go to Netflix, to which Rhimes agreed.



