Why Did Elizabeth Refuse the Culture Secretary’s Request

The latest season of the Netflix drama The Crown has faced backlash for its depiction of the royal family and other public figures.

Earlier this week, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden wrote a letter to the streamer, asking for a disclaimer to be added making it clear to Netflix’s 195 million subscribers that the real drama is in part a play by fiction.

Similarly, Netflix has rejected the request, claiming that they have always presented The Crown as a fictional drama inspired by real and historical events.

“We have always presented The Crown as a drama, and we have every confidence that our members understand that it is a work of fiction that is largely based on historical events.”

One of the representatives of the platform revealed in a statement, adding that they have no plans to give in to these types of lawsuits and at the same time that they do not see the need to add a liability exemption either.

Although Dowden gave an interview before contacting Netflix, his letter has not been made public, on the other hand sources add that Netflix responded, privately to the statement made by the secretary of culture.

Likewise, a week ago, Dowden confessed that he thought that the fiction show was a merely brilliant work beautifully produced, claiming that it was a pity that a generation of viewers who did not experience the events of the royal family at the time could be confused by what Netflix should take that into account.

“It is a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other television productions, Netflix should be very clear at first that it is just that. Without this, I am afraid that a generation of spectators who did not experience these events may mistake fiction for reality. ”

Eventually the program has given much to talk about, generating a great controversy with the royal family due to the way in which events are narrated from the miniscule veil that envelops the fiction of harsh reality.

On the other hand, there has been a lot of press about season 4 of The Crown, which chronicles the romance and stormy marriage between Prince Charles and Diana. He has included allegations of historical fabrications in the award-winning drama, written by Peter Morgan and produced by Left Bank Pictures.



