Why did Claire compare time travel to her car accident?

The Outlander series is about to start production on its season 6, in which they will show the arc of the United States’ war for independence. But, in that place they have found other stones to travel through time, something that gives the series more mystery.

But, speaking about time travel, at the beginning of the first season, Claire’s narrative voice gave an explanation about her first time travel that still keeps many fans dubious.

In the early episodes of Outlander, Claire had no idea what could happen when she touched Craigh Na Dun’s stones. But once she did, she gave a curious explanation.

The only way Claire could explain what it felt like to travel through time was to compare it to the car accident she was involved in in WWII. Watch the explanation video here.

She said time travel felt exactly like it was out of control. As if your feet can’t find the ground. It was probably not a pleasant experience.

But why Brianna, Roger, Geillis and some others (who have not explained very well how), did not give the same details of sensations when traveling through the stones. The Outlander series is filled with so many unanswered mysteries that time travel makes it all the more exciting.



