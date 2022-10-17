Why Did Apple Lose Jason Bateman and Chris Evans from Project Artemis, the Space Race Saga?

A successful project reflects the coordinated efforts invested in the work of the entire cast and crew. However, conflicts are not uncommon in professions such as filmmaking and cinematography. The same thing happened in the upcoming Apple space saga, which was to be directed by Jason Bateman, the mastermind of Ozark, with Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans in the lead roles. However, there have been major changes on the part of both the actors and the crew.

Apple announced the aforementioned news earlier this year, in the month of March. A large package of feature films called Project Artemis has a colossal budget of $ 100 million, plus several big names in the industry are associated with it. Unfortunately, they canceled a supposed Avengers reunion with Emmy-winning director Jason. Read on to find out what happened.

Jason Bateman and Chris Evans have parted ways with the film

There was some discouraging development of events that prompted the filmmakers to take such a step. According to Deadline, Jason Bateman declined to direct the film due to huge “creative differences.” The film producer, who is Johansson herself with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn, and the alleged director Jason broke up because they did not discuss some important issues of the project.

This discouraging news was followed by the news of the replacement of Chris Evans, who was supposed to play the main role. The star, who achieved huge fame thanks to his iconic role in the MCU as Captain America, is no longer part of the film. Rizons stated that the timing of his filming coincided with his other two upcoming films, Pain Hustlers and Big Red One.

Greg Berlanti is now going to make a feature film instead of Bateman. It is expected that the American screenwriter Berlanti, known as the producer of The Flash, will live up to expectations thanks to his ten-year glorious career in the film industry. Channing Tatum appeared in the film instead of Chris Evans. It is reported that the star of “Super Mike” will play together with Johansson in the NASA Artemis project.

Information about the plot of the film has not yet been received. About the same as now, the team remained rather silent. What do you think about the departure of Evans and Bateman from the film? How do you think this will affect the final product? Share your opinion with us in the comments below.