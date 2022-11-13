Why did Andrew Garfield become the reason that BBC film critic Ali Plumb no longer trusts Henry Cavill or anyone else?

Andrew Garfield is the reason Henry Cavill can’t be trusted. The “Man of Steel” actor made a career breakthrough by playing the role of Superman in 2013. This action movie benefited not only him, but also the Superman franchise and Warner Bros. After that, he reprised his role in several of their films over the years.

The last time he appeared as Superman was in Zack Snyder’s version, after which there was a gap. Dwayne Johnson convinced him to play a cameo role in the DC movie “Black Adam”, which pleased fans with the return of Cavill. The actor’s latest film “Enola Holmes 2” has already been released, and during the interview, the interviewer told Cavill why Andrew Garfield is the reason that the actor of “The Witcher” can no longer be trusted.

What did Andrew Garfield do to make Ali Plumb distrust Henry Cavill and others?

Henry Cavill is undoubtedly one of the most beloved actors of our time, who brilliantly played in fantastic action films. The actor remains the best candidate for the role of DC Superman to this day. During an interview with BBC film critic Ali Plumb, they revealed that Cavill did not attend Comic Con.

Although it was known that he would not be attending it, fans still clung to their hopes; only for the 39-year-old to keep his word, much to their disappointment. Ali Plumb mentioned that he doesn’t trust anyone except Andrew Garfield. The “Spider-Man” actor has been living about his return as Peter Parker for a long time, but later news confirmed his return in the movie “Spider-Man: There is no Way Home.”

Apparently, Cavill struggled to keep his return as Superman a secret, which was a wonderful surprise for DC fans. As DC is also looking to expand and explore their universe and the Justice Society of America (JSA) with Black Adam, they took the opportunity to re-introduce some characters with Superman, such as Dr. Faith, Cyclone, etc.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill is enjoying the success of Enola Holmes 2, while his fans are still mourning his departure from Netflix’s The Witcher, in which he played Geralt of Rivia, everyone’s favorite character.

Although the film is at an early stage and the crew seats have yet to be filled, are you looking forward to Henry Cavill playing Superman again? Let us know in the comments.