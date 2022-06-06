Why Deepti Vempati cleaned her wardrobe “Love is Blind”: “I’m definitely ready to let it go.”

Cleaning the closet! Deepti Vempati from Love Is Blind has overhauled her wardrobe — and said goodbye to a lot of things she wore in the incredibly popular Netflix dating series.

The 31-year-old data analyst teamed up with Thredup to get rid of almost 40 items, especially those that “no longer have value to her,” giving them a second chance at a commission online store.

And here are some serious feelings. “The biggest reason I did the cleaning was not to get rid of the memories, but to get rid of the clothes that I knew I wouldn’t wear anymore because they are tied to memories,” she tells Us Weekly Stylish magazine. exclusively.

She adds, “It’s nice to be able to let someone else create memories in these outfits.”

Vempati was a participant in the second season of the series. She accepted Abhishek “Sheik” Chatterjee’s proposal, but they broke up on their wedding day during the season finale in February 2022.

The part she’s most excited to have someone else own? Her blue sequined reunion dress from Australian designer Abyss by Abby. “I loved wearing this dress,” she says. “It made me feel strong and sexy. I thought, “You know what, I’m going to walk in there feeling cool.” I just hope someone else can put it on and feel really cool in it.”

Vempati admits that it was not difficult for her to give up anything, but one of the most difficult moments was the dress of the first day of the dark blue Venus color with ruffles.

“I wore this dress quite often,” she explained, the reason being that they had to shoot scenes “over and over again” to meet the needs of the production team. “I felt very good in it, and you know, I met all 15 men in this dress, so it holds a special place in my heart. But I’m definitely ready to let him go.”

Besides opening a new chapter, Vempati is passionate about environmentally conscious shopping. “I believe in buying used things because otherwise you throw them away and they just lie in the landfill,” she says. “One person’s trash is another’s treasure.”

After the reunion of the second season, Vempati has yet to confirm or openly deny whether she is dating Kyle Abrams, another contestant who also failed the finale with his then fiancee Shaina Hurley.

“A lot of people don’t know that Kyle and I had a very deep connection in capsules,” she told New York Magazine earlier this month. “He was my No. 2 man, so it wasn’t a surprise. We have this fundamental connection. It was touching and so nice to hear.”

She continued, “The rumors are funny. We play a little bit with [fans], but it’s funny. Kyle and I have such a great friendship.”