Why Daniel Craig of Glass Onion Didn’t Want to Attach Much Importance to Benoit Blanc’s Sexuality

Three years have passed since fans were able to return to Benoit Blanc performed by Daniel Craig, but now the beloved southern detective has finally returned in the sequel “Glass Onion”. Ryan Johnson’s latest film puts the chief detective in a completely new situation, perhaps even more difficult than his first big-screen outing. But in the midst of that, Johnson also revealed something about Blanc himself. The director recently confirmed that the character is gay, and after that Craig explains why he does not seek to make a big deal out of disclosure.

Don’t worry guys, I’m not going to go into spoilers, but I will say that “Glass Onion” hints at Benoit’s sexuality in a pretty smooth way. Daniel Craig spoke about his character’s LGBT status during a lengthy discussion with Deadline. The 54-year-old actor confirmed that he did not want to make a fuss about the exposure, because in his eyes it just suited the character. Proving his point, he also cheekily mentioned Blanc’s home status, which is quickly emphasized in the sequel:

It’s all good. The less we sing and dance about it, the better for me, because it just made sense. And also, as I said on LFF, who wouldn’t want to live with the person he happened to live with? It’s nice, it’s fun. And why shouldn’t it be? I don’t want people to get hung up on politics.

The comments of 007 graduates are understandable, especially considering that television and cinema have now reached the point where LGBTQ+ characters have become commonplace. Benoit Blanc’s sexual preferences are indeed a part of him, and they cannot be ignored. However, ideally, this should not be the only thing that defines it. In addition, I would say that when most people watch a detective on the screen, they mostly think about how he can solve the case that was presented to him.

For his return to the role, Daniel Craig had to prepare a little to synchronize with the character again. The main problem Craig faced was to restore the distinct southern accent that had largely become one of Blanc’s signature attributes. Craig “forgot the accent” and wanted to present it in such a way that it was “as down-to-earth and reality-bound as possible.”

After all, the James Bond veteran was also having fun on set. “Glass Onion” star Dave Batista, who worked with the lead actor in “Ghost,” says he was a completely different person when they worked together on this mysterious trick. Batista admitted that his colleague was “under a lot of pressure” when they were making a film about Agent 007. However, this time he was “so cheerful” and “always smiling.” Considering that these two were filming such an exciting movie in Greece with a bunch of other talented stars, I’m not surprised to learn that it was a great experience.

Those who actually watch the movie will definitely have a good time. The critically acclaimed sequel to “Get Knives” is a wild ride that you’ll be thinking about long after you leave the cinema. Accordingly, there are many layers in this story, so it is appropriate that viewers can remove another layer of Daniel Craig’s delightful Benoit Blanc in the process. And although Craig doesn’t put much emphasis on the fact that the character is gay, it would still be interesting to see how he and Johnson explore the mysterious origin of Blanc (and maybe even turn him into a mystery) in a future installment.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is currently in the midst of a limited screening in theaters that ends on Tuesday, November 29, so you should hurry up if you want to see it on the big screen. Although you will also be able to stream it on a Netflix subscription starting on December 23. Before you see it, be sure to check out some key tips for solving mysteries.