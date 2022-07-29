Why Corbin Bleu Was Excited To Play “A Little Ass” in Season 3 of the School Musical

Spoilers ahead for the premiere of the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, «Happy Campers».

While summer is already halfway through, a break for “Wild Cats” in the Disney+ series “Cool Musical: The Musical: The Series” is just beginning. The premiere of the third season has just taken place, when the group went to a summer camp, in which a famous guest participated. The star of the original HSM, Corbin Bleu, appears this season as himself, albeit in a slightly different version where he is a bit selfish. But in fact, the actor was delighted with the role of “ass”.

In an interview with Sarah El-Mahmoud from CinemaBlend, Corbin Bleu told all about how he played “ass” in “Cool Musical: Musical: TV Series” (opens in a new tab). In the premiere episode, he was less than willing to help with the camp musical. Instead, he told the character of camp director Jason Earls that although he was making a documentary about the show that would be on Disney+ (opens in a new tab) (very meta), he wasn’t going to waste his time on staging the musical itself. And Blue was happy to make fun of himself:

It’s so much fun. It’s so fun to be able to play myself, to be able to make fun of myself, just make fun of myself, and I also like that I play like an ass, a version of myself. I think because even in real life there are times when you think, “I wonder what would happen if I just said no, or if I said this person, or if I just liked you, did you have these weird instincts? And you’re like, no, I can’t do that in real life. And what is really just a live experience is very, very fun.

One would think that if someone appeared in the series as himself, he would be himself, so it was definitely unexpected, although funny, to see Corbin Bleu in a role that fans did not expect. It should be interesting to see how things turn out in the rest of the season and what else will surprise the Blue fans.

Blue also said that, as in many shows and movies, not everything was in the script. Although he didn’t go into details about it, he admitted that some of the phrases were improvised, which even more proved how well he can play a jerk, although in real life he is most likely good:

We had moments [where we could improvise]. I will say that this is one wonderful part not only in the cast, but also in our directors and Tim, you know, they were very open to moments of improvisation or adding a replica or adding a bit, usually for a second or a third, you can just throw something out there, and it turns out that on it’s actually a really funny moment that sticks.

Corbin Bleu is the third star of the school musical to appear in the series, after Casey Straw and Lucas Grabil, who appeared in the first season. While Guest Robbed played himself, Straw actually played a member of the school board. Considering how much the original series means to people, it was still a pleasant surprise.

Speaking of performances, fans hoped that two more HSM stars would return to the halls of the Eastern School. Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron recently visited the real East High in Salt Lake City, Utah, at different times, and Efron has also expressed interest in returning to the HSM franchise. So maybe this could be the start of something new?

Meanwhile, when the third season officially began on Disney+, HSMTMTS had already been renewed for a fourth season. The music and nostalgia will continue, but the question of whether Olivia Rodrigo will return is still up in the air. Her character, Nini, was demoted to a guest role this season due to Rodrigo being so busy taking over the pop music world. So it’s unknown if this will continue in season 4.

New Episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is released on Wednesdays on Disney+ by subscription! In the meantime, don’t forget to also watch the best shows on Disney+.