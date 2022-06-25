Cody Brown once or twice expressed his opinion about the sisters-wives, but now fans will find out in more detail what the patriarch thinks about the FSPD. Cody has always preached about the positive qualities of a polygamous lifestyle. After decades of polygamous Mormon life, viewers are now getting to know Cody’s innermost thoughts.

For decades, Cody and his extended family have helped polygamy infiltrate mainstream media through their family show on TLC. Viewers watched as the family avoided harassment and even protested against the laws in Utah. For years, fans have been able to see that Cody and his four wives, Mary, Janelle, Kristin and Robin Brown, are passionate about their beliefs and lifestyle. Unfortunately, dysfunction and jealousy began to interfere with the family and caused concern among viewers. Like many other Mormon sects, Cody proved that his family is not untouchable either.

Thanks to the Internet Archive, fans have the opportunity to read Brown’s memoir “Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage” from cover to cover. Inside the book, each of the Browns tells about his life tiny bombs. Cody, who may have a Napoleon complex, even talked about the famous Mormon offshoot. The fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter—day Saints is one of the fundamentalist and most radical Mormon denominations whose members openly practice polygamy. Each of the 10,000 members is loyal to the prophet Warren Jeffs, who was convicted of two counts of child sexual abuse.

In the book “Sister Wives”, Cody tries to explain the difference between the FSPD and the United Apostolic Brothers (AUB). Cody shared that extremist Mormons represent such a small subset in religion; nevertheless, the FSPD has allowed a “handful of violent” people to become “posters of polygamy in America.” Cody made his intentions clear to viewers, noting that the FSPD “are not my beliefs. This is not my world.”

After the 16th season of the TV series “Sister Wives”, Cody lay low. The season showed how he loses control of his family and even forces Kristin Brown to break up their 25-year marriage. Many fans believe that Cody has fallen out of love with polygamy and intends to lead a monogamous lifestyle with his fourth and beloved wife Robin Brown. The couple was recently spotted on a date in Arizona while they were dancing at a bar. At the moment, Cody seems to believe in polygamy, but no one knows how long he will continue to lead such a lifestyle, since lately it has brought him more heartache than joy.