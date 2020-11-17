It was not only tragic but also traumatic for a large part of The 100’s fanbase. His accidental murder at the hands of his fleimkipa Titus, just hours after Clarke and Lexa first made love, is the saddest thing to do. He left us The CW series.

It triggered a backlash that reverberated throughout the fandom. People who weren’t even viewers of the show were involved in the writing of his character’s handling, his death, and the consequences of his loss both on the show and off of it because he was a lesbian character.

A much-needed conversation on the topic of “bury your gays” entered the mainstream immediately after “Thirteen” aired and devastated fans took to social media. A torrent of pain, the likes of which those involved in the series did not anticipate, flooded timelines and feeds.

Lexa’s death forced showrunner Jason Rothenberg to grapple with a writing decision that hurt his audience. Fans were not only mourning the loss of Lexa, but also expressing their anger at being subjected to another portrayal of an LGBTQ + character whose life ends abruptly and violently directly after a moment of happiness and love.

No matter the intent of the writer, the message when that happens is that LGBTQ + people will never have access to love. That even in fictional worlds, they cannot count on lasting happiness like their heterosexual and cis counterparts. It is a message that can affect a person’s mental health and their ability to see a future for themselves. It is also a message that is harmful because it is not true.

It is a reality bias for LGBTQ + people who live full, happy and loving lives in their communities, with their families and friends. Your partners, spouses and children. And it’s a message that makes it very difficult for teens and young adults struggling with their identity to feel seen and valued by mainstream storytellers who use the death of the characters they portray to cause shock and excitement.

In the wake of Lexa’s death, a movement was started focused on educating people on harmful tropes written over and over again for LGBTQ + characters and advocating for better representation of the LGBTQ + community in the media. LGBT fans deserve better was born out of this movement and so was the fan convention, Clexa Con.

Out of grief came action, but that doesn’t mean circumstances weren’t incredibly sad for all The 100 fans who were hurt by the death of Lexa kom Triku, commander of the 12 coalitions and lover of Clarke Griffin.



