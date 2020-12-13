Why Chyler Leigh directs one of the episodes

Chyler Leigh, who plays Alex Danvers on the Arrowverse series, revealed that she is directing an episode of the final season of Supergirl. Leigh made the announcement in an Instagram post, sharing a look at her director’s chair when she called the series a “show that changed my life for the better.”

“Oh yeah folks. It’s happening,” Leigh wrote on the photo. “My directorial debut on the show that changed my life for the better.”

Leigh thus joins stars Melissa Benoist and David Harewood as directors of the series. Series guest star Chad Lowe has also directed some episodes of the show.

Several Arrowverse actors have taken turns as directors on their respective series and one of them, Arrow’s David Ramsey, will also address Supergirl during season 6.

It was recently announced that Ramsey will not only appear as his character from Arrow. John Diggle in the Arrowverse franchise and as a mystery character, but he will also direct five episodes in the franchise, including the Supergirl episode.

As for Leigh, there are no details yet on which episode she will direct, but as for her comment on how Supergirl has changed her life for the better, this is not the first time she has spoken about the personal impact the series has on her. Earlier this year, Leigh opened up about how her character coming out affected her own journey.

“When I was told that my character was coming out of the closet in Season 2, a wave of thoughts and emotions ran through me and surrounded me because of the responsibility I felt to authentically represent Alex’s journey.

On the other hand, in a past interview, the actress continued to say that she did not realize when was the scene in which she finally confessed her truth, which would jump from the pages of the script and would genuinely become a variation of hers.

Likewise, the director, the press, the media, the cast, and the fans, still tell him that it was the most realistic coming out scene they had ever witnessed.We talk about the scene that occurred in season 2, episode 6 if you want to see it for yourself.

Supergirl, who will return sometime in 2021, will have a final 20-episode season on The CW.



