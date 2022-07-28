Why Christopher Nolan didn’t make any movie sequels (except Batman)

Christopher Nolan is one of the most popular and respected directors, and his projects always cause a stir, but he has not made sequels to his films, except for the Dark Knight trilogy — but why? Christopher Nolan has earned the praise and respect of critics and audiences for his narrative and visual style, as well as themes that he usually touches on in his films, such as time, personality, memory and even dreams, sometimes mixing it all into one. history.

Nolan’s career began in the 1980s with short films, and then in 1998 he moved on to his first feature film, “In the Footsteps.” black and white, and the rest are shown in reverse order. “Remember” opened many doors for Nolan in the film industry, and his projects have become larger and more complex, both in narrative and visual terms, as in the case of “The Beginning”, “Interstellar” and “Argument”. Nolan also explored other worlds, as he did in his Batman trilogy, which transported viewers to a very realistic Gotham City to meet Bruce Wayne./Christian Bale’s Batman.

Nolan’s next project is Oppenheimer, a biopic starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, as well as with Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and others. There were rumors that Nolan’s next project would be a sequel to The Argument, but Nolan did not make any sequels to his works, except for The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, and most of his films do not actually require a sequel.

Will Christopher Nolan shoot more sequels?

The only sequels Christopher Nolan has made are those in his Batman series, although he was working on his Dark Knight trilogy with a “one movie at a time” mentality and decided to stop after two Batman sequels. The stories “Batman: The Beginning” and “The Dark Knight” left the door open for sequels, which cannot be said about his other works. Most of Nolan’s films tell complete stories with closed endings, and while some of them may have the potential to expand with a sequel (as in the case of “The Beginning” and “The Argument”), Nolan’s films are surprisingly protected from the sequel machine that Hollywood is mostly engaged in. time. Although the reason why Nolan does not make sequels to his films is not disclosed, perhaps it is due to his fierce support for theatrical experience, and it is unlikely that he will make a film just for the sake of it, as is the case. with many sequels, and instead he focuses on new and exciting stories with the high quality that he always brings and that gives viewers a complete impression of the big screen.

Nolan’s love of the full theatrical experience goes so far that he decided to release trailers for his films first in cinemas and then on the internet, and he has been very open about his dislike of streaming releases, comparing them to releases directly on video, so it would not be surprising if he also had strong opinions about sequels. At the moment, it is unlikely that Christopher Nolan will make sequels to his works, and “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises” will remain the only ones in his filmography, which, in turn, means that he will continue to bring original stories with many twists. and twists, and even unexpected endings.