Why can’t Kimiko speak in Boys

Kimiko is one of the main characters of the series Boys from the first season, and so far she has not said a word. Silent soup is an integral character of the series, but many viewers may be curious why Kimiko is so quiet. Although this requires some interpretation, there is actually a definitive answer to the question of why Kimiko Miyashiro doesn’t talk about “Boys”.

Kimiko is an integral member of the Boys, as well as the only superhero on the team (a nickname given to superheroes in Boys). Kimiko and her brother Kenji grew up in Japan before being abducted by the Shining Light Liberation Army at a young age. The army brutally killed the parents of a brother and sister before taking the children to fight in the Philippines. Kimiko was later separated from her brother after she was captured and smuggled to the United States. There she was given Compound V, which gives Kimiko powers consisting of increased strength, durability and a regenerative healing factor. In the events of The Boys, the group rescues Kimiko and decides to join them in their battle against Wout.

From the time she worked at Shining Light until now, Kimiko couldn’t speak. Although she communicates through writing and a unique form of sign language, Kimiko doesn’t seem to be able to speak. However, in the second season of “Boys” there is a hint as to why Kimiko is mute. Season 2 not only explores Kimiko’s backstory, but also reunites with her brother Kenji, albeit briefly. Kenji (who can speak) explains that the trauma of her parents’ brutal murder caused Kimiko to stop talking at an early age, which she endured into adulthood. Although the series does not explain whether she cannot or does not want to talk, Kimiko began using a mobile phone for conversations in the third season of “Boys”. It is unlikely that Kimiko would have wanted to communicate at all if she had chosen not to speak, so it is safe to say that the trauma Kimiko received from her parents silenced her.

Will Kimiko get her voice back in comic books for boys?

A TV show for boys is very different from comics, and Kimiko is one of the clearest examples of this. The show gave her a much deeper backstory, as well as her real name, since Kimiko was only called a Woman in the comics. As in the series, Kimiko is silent in the comics, but not because she can’t speak. Rather, Kimiko is perfectly able to speak in comics — she just prefers not to do it. However, Kimiko in the comics says one thing at the end of “Boys”: “I hate evil people.” Although she can speak throughout the entire The Boys comic, this is the only time Kimiko speaks.

Although Kimiko doesn’t talk, she definitely doesn’t keep quiet, as she is one of the strongest and most self-confident members of the Boys. Although the show and the comics give different explanations, Kimiko’s dumbness distinguishes her character from the other heroes of the series, emphasizing her storyline and her themes. Kimiko may not be able to speak right now, but it’s possible that by the end of “Boys” her voice will return.

